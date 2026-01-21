Teens killed in fiery Darke County crash into a medical transport identified

The sheriff’s office previously identified 63-year-old Chris Bemis of St. Marys, who died at the hospital after the crash.

The crash

The crash was reported in the 2400 block of Ohio 49 near Pitsburg-Laura Road at 7:21 a.m., with a 911 caller saying a vehicle was on fire.

Emergency crews found the crash had involved three vehicles, two of which were fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

After investigation, the sheriff’s office said that a cargo van, which contained Armstrong and Schlechty, was pulling a trailer north on Ohio 49 when it crossed the center line and crashed into a Spirit EMS medical transport bus that was driving the opposite direction.

The van then hit a 2013 Dodge sedan, and both caught on fire.

Armstrong and Schlechty were both found dead in the van.

Bemis was driving the medical transport and was trapped inside by the crash. Crews had to mechanically remove him from the vehicle, after which CareFlight flew him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.

The driver of the Dodge escaped the vehicle and was treated by medics at the scene. A 12-year-old and a 62-year-old riding in the medical transport received non-life-threatening injuries, and were taken to Wayne Healthcare.

Student killed

Miami Valley Career Technology Center confirmed a student died in the crash.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our hearts go out to the student’s family, friends and loved ones,” read a statement from Miami Valley CTC. “Grief counselors and support services are available to students and staff who have been affected by this loss, and the district will continue to provide support as long as needed.”

Staff writers Kristen Spicker and Eileen McClory contributed to this report.