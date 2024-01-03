Tell us: What are the most dangerous roads in the Dayton area?

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission will use the $480,000 in federal funds over two years to identify dangerous roads in the Miami Valley and come up with a plan to reduce crashes that cause deaths and serious injuries.
Planning work on the project will begin July 1, 2024 and conclude by June 30, 2026.
» READ MORE: Plan to identify Miami Valley’s dangerous roads and make fixes starts this year
We want to hear from you: What are the most dangerous roads or intersections in the Dayton area? Use our form below to submit your responses, and we’ll publish the results soon.
