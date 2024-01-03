Tell us: What are the most dangerous roads in the Dayton area?

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

1 hour ago
The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission will use the $480,000 in federal funds over two years to identify dangerous roads in the Miami Valley and come up with a plan to reduce crashes that cause deaths and serious injuries.

Planning work on the project will begin July 1, 2024 and conclude by June 30, 2026.

We want to hear from you: What are the most dangerous roads or intersections in the Dayton area? Use our form below to submit your responses, and we’ll publish the results soon.

