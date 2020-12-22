X

Temps stay above normal; snow, frigid weather on its way

ajc.com

Credit: Shannon Henriksen/Unsplash

Credit: Shannon Henriksen/Unsplash

Weather | 57 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Above normal temperatures continue for a couple more days before snow and frigid weather arrives in time for Christmas.

Following a morning with mostly cloudy skies, it will be partly cloudy today with highs reaching the lower 40s. Tonight will remain partly cloudy with overnight lows in the lower 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

ExploreTemperatures will plunge for Christmas, but could it be a white one?

Wednesday morning will be partly cloudy, then mostly cloudy. It will be breezy with highs climbing into the lower 50s. Dry weather is expected before rain and gusty winds — with gusts as high as 35 to 45 mph possible — arrive in the afternoon and continue into the overnight hours.

Much lower temperatures are expected on Christmas Eve, with light snow accumulations possible. Snow is expected to linger through the afternoon. Accumulations could fall between 1 and 2 inches, with some parts lower in the ½- to 1-inch range, the NWS reported.

ExploreWant to know where Santa is? Follow him with satellites and radar

The lowest temperatures of the new winter season, which began Monday, arrive on Christmas with highs below freezing in the lower to middle 20s and lows in the teens.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.