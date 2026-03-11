Ten young speakers to debut Thursday at TedX Youth Dayton

16 minutes ago
TedX Youth Dayton is celebrating its 11th year this Thursday with a slate of talks from teenagers and young adults.

TedX Youth Dayton starts at 7 p.m. Thursday and is free and open to the public. The event is held at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts at 29 Creative Way, Dayton.

The 11th annual TedX Youth event features ten speakers, and the theme this year is “collide,” to include “surprise accidental encounters, being blind-sided by the thoughts of others or even your own,” according to the organization’s website.

TEDx is a program facilitated by the larger TED organization, which grants a free license for of local, independently-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.

The most recent TedXDayton event was in 2022.

Registration is required at bit.ly/txdy2026

