Tennessee woman gets prison for embezzling $700K from area medical office

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Grant worked for Nephrology Associates of Dayton starting in 2019, handling all the bookkeeping and banking. However, when she took another position in Tennessee, the person who took over bookkeeping noticed discrepancies on office credit card statements and reported it to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

After investigating, the prosecutor’s office said that in total Grant stole nearly $700,000 from the business, using methods like paying her personal credit cards with the practice’s money, using business credit cards for personal purchases and making illegitimate payroll payments to herself.

Grant reportedly admitted to using the funds for personal expenses.

At the time of writing, Grant was in the Montgomery County Jail.