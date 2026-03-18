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Tennessee woman gets prison for embezzling $700K from area medical office

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A Tennessee woman was sentenced to prison after she pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from an area medical practice.

Jamie Lynn Grant, 45, of Marysville, Tennessee, was sentenced in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court by Judge Michele S. H. Henne to 30 months, or two and a half years, in prison, and ordered to pay $ 797,762.38 in restitution for one count of aggravated theft, a third-degree felony.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman accused of stealing $834K from Washington Twp. office pleads guilty
Jamie Grant. Photo courtesy the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

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According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Grant worked for Nephrology Associates of Dayton starting in 2019, handling all the bookkeeping and banking. However, when she took another position in Tennessee, the person who took over bookkeeping noticed discrepancies on office credit card statements and reported it to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

After investigating, the prosecutor’s office said that in total Grant stole nearly $700,000 from the business, using methods like paying her personal credit cards with the practice’s money, using business credit cards for personal purchases and making illegitimate payroll payments to herself.

Grant reportedly admitted to using the funds for personal expenses.

At the time of writing, Grant was in the Montgomery County Jail.

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Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.