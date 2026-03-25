‘That’s not cool’: Dayton parents’ opinion mixed over schools reconfiguration

The district also introduced “pathways,” or a recommended path for students to transfer from elementary to middle to high school, though district leaders stressed parents can still pick where their kid goes to middle and high school, with some limitations.

Part of the decision is due to overcrowding, particularly in northwest Dayton, where some classrooms are in trailers. But it’s also due to changes at the state level that mean Dayton Public has a longer time to be reimbursed for paying for preschool.

Dayton Public projects spending about $36 million more than revenue next school year and running out of reserve funding in the 2027-2028 school year, which school districts can’t do under Ohio law. The Dayton Board of Education has not placed a levy on the ballot, but members have discussed the issue and expect a levy on the ballot in the fall.

Brandi Richardson, a parent of a high school student and an elementary student in Dayton Public Schools, said she knew this plan was coming because she had attended previous meetings at her child’s high school.

However, Richardson said she wished the district had been more upfront about the fact these changes were being made in part due to finances.

“I just don’t think they’re being all the way honest,” Richardson said. “And it would help.”

Explore Parents learn about reconfiguration of Dayton Public Schools for next year

Elexus Renner, a Dayton parent, said she and other parents don’t feel connected with Dayton Public.

Renner also criticized the district for what she said was a decision “out of nowhere” and said she feels this is a common problem in Dayton.

“That’s not cool,” Renner said. “That’s why we keep having these problems. We’re going to keep having the problems.”

The new reconfiguration is: