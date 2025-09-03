The flight of ‘Superpilot:’ Joby completes autonomous flight for AFRL

Joby said it demonstrated its “Superpilot” autonomous flight technology over the Pacific Ocean and Hawaii, logging more than 7,000 miles of autonomous flying across more than 40 flight hours.

The plane used was a Cessna Caravan 208.

The autonomous flights were managed from ground control stations, primarily from more than 3,000 miles away at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, the company said. A safety pilot was also onboard the aircraft to monitor the system, Joby said.

The Department of Defense has requested $9.4 billion in its fiscal year 2026 budget to advance autonomous and hybrid aircraft, Joby noted.

“The exercise demonstrated Superpilot’s ability to operate in complex, real-world scenarios with the precision and reliability demanded by the U.S. government,” said Greg Bowles, chief policy officer at Joby. “This is a testament to our decade-long collaboration with the Department of Defense and a significant step toward deploying our dual-use technologies in the field.”

“AFWERX has partnered with Joby’s team for several years with increasingly complex development and demonstration efforts of autonomy to support contested logistics missions,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Gilbert, AFWERX Prime division chief. “REFORPAC was an opportunity to demonstrate the technology in a realistic environment and highlight the potential impact of these autonomous systems. The lessons learned from this exercise participation are vital to guiding our focus as we continue development of affordable technologies that support the needs of our airmen.”

AFWERX is the innovation arm of the Air Force Research Laboratory, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Joby is building manufacturing space off Concorde Drive near Dayton International Airport, where it intends to make components for its electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles.

Last year, Joby acquired the autonomy division of Xwing, Inc., including Superpilot.