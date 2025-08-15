The Garden Grille & Bar offers upscale American fare inside Dayton Arcade

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“We definitely were just getting our feet wet,” said Beth Sparks, food and beverage director. “We added specials since then, improved our menu and streamlined some things.”

Brunch is served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Customers can expect:

Crab Benedict (poached eggs, lump crab, Canadian bacon and hollandaise served over a grilled English muffin with breakfast potatoes and choice of meat) $22

Salmon B.E.A.T (grilled salmon filet, bacon, an over easy egg, arugula, roasted tomato and black pepper parmesan mayo on a grilled telera roll served with breakfast potatoes) $18

Stuffed French Toast (honey lemon cream cheese, seasonal berry compote, fresh strawberries and whipped cream) $16

Breakfast Tacos (three flour tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, grilled onions and peppers and fontina cheese topped with cumin scented yogurt and avocado served with breakfast potatoes) $16

Brunch Bowl (choice of breakfast meat, grilled peppers and onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, two eggs and hollandaise over a bed of breakfast potatoes) $17

The Garden Grille & Bar also offers flavored mimosas and a Bacon Balsamic Bloody Mary.

“We have great bartenders,” Sparks said. “Our main, lead bartender right now has 15 plus years of experience. She’s great.”

If an event is happening nearby or at the Dayton Arcade, the bar tries to curate specialty drinks for the occasion.

The breakfast menu is a little more casual with options such as a Greek Yogurt Bowl, Three-Egg Omelet, or a Belgian-Style Waffle.

“We love to serve locals,” Sparks said. “For breakfast, there’s not really any locals coming in, but for dinner, we have a good local crowd.”

Favorites on the dinner menu include:

Crunchy Avocado Wedges (chile-lime and cilantro crusted flash-fried avocado with chile ranch) $10

Caesar Salad (hearts of romaine, parmesan, multigrain croutons and Cardini’s original Caesar) $9

Citrus Salmon Bowl (North Atlantic salmon, quinoa grain blend, Tuscan kale, Ceci beans, roasted tomatoes and grilled lemon) $20

Grilled Veggie Primavera (cavatappi pasta, alfredo, grilled vegetables, tomatoes, parmesan and fresh basil) $14

Bistro Chicken Sandwich (balsamic-glazed chicken breast, Canadian bacon, mozzarella, arugula, parmesan aioli on a telera roll) $16

The Garden Grille & Bar changes its menu every six months. Sparks said they are planning to make a few minor changes in September.

“Even though we’re a part of the Hilton Garden brand and we have to abide by certain restrictions, Beth was able to elevate that,” said Sheila Shelton, director of sales at the hotel. “You can go to any Hilton Garden Inn and... eat at their restaurant and bar, but you’re not going to get this experience with these views.”

“It’s a beautiful building. Lots of history and they did a great job remodeling it,” Sparks said. “Everybody that works here is local to Dayton, so support your local, fellow Daytonians.”

MORE DETAILS

The Hilton Garden Inn Dayton Downtown is located at 18 W. Third St. inside the Dayton Arcade. To get to the restaurant and bar, guests must enter through the lobby of the hotel.

Breakfast is served 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. This is followed by dinner 4-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 4-9 p.m. Sunday.

Happy Hour is 4-7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday with $5 wells, discounted wine, and $1 off drafts.

For more information, visit hilton.com or the hotel’s Facebook or Instagram (@hgi_dayton) pages.

