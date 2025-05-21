The general in charge of the ‘Golden Dome’ has a Wright-Patt background

Explore Trump trip yields largest order for GE widebody engines in company history

This is a four-star general who knows the Dayton area well. He began his career in the Air Force after being commissioned through the ROTC program at Oklahoma State University in 1991. (Space Force was not created until December 2019, during Trump’s first term.)

For two years beginning in September 1991, Guetlein worked as a AC-130U gunship support manager in the Special Operations Program Office at Wright-Patterson, according to his Space Force work history.

From October 1993 to August 1994, he was chief of B-2 Bomber propulsion at the B-2 program office, also at Wright-Patterson.

In 1995, he earned a master of business administration degree at Wright State University.

From August 1994 to January 1996, Guetlein served as executive officer in the Engineering Directorate at Wright-Patterson.

From that point forward, Guetlein appears to have moved on from Wright-Patterson and the Dayton area. In early 1996, he became the flight commander of the AC-130U Gunship Sortie, 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, at Hurlburt Field in Florida.

Golden Dome, as Trump envisions it, would be the American rendition of Israel’s Iron Dome defensive array. It would serve as a technological shield designed to thwart attack by ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles and advanced aerial attacks.

Trump on Tuesday announced $25 billion in initial funding for the project, besides putting Guetlein in charge.

Trump put the project’s cost at about $175 billion and said it will be built over the next three years.