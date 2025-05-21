The general in charge of the ‘Golden Dome’ has a Wright-Patt background

Breaking: 28-year-old Brookville grad ordered to pay $2M in Ponzi scheme case

Wright-Patterson helped launch Gen. Michael Guetlein’s career
President Donald Trump and Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., listen as Space Force vice chief of space operations Gen. Michael Guetlein speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Thomas Gnau – Staff Writer
56 minutes ago
Assignments at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base helped launch the career of the Space Force general President Donald Trump just put in charge of his “Golden Dome” project.

Trump put Space Force Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. Michael A. Guetlein in charge of the project to create a defensive shield for the United States and its global hemisphere.

This is a four-star general who knows the Dayton area well. He began his career in the Air Force after being commissioned through the ROTC program at Oklahoma State University in 1991. (Space Force was not created until December 2019, during Trump’s first term.)

For two years beginning in September 1991, Guetlein worked as a AC-130U gunship support manager in the Special Operations Program Office at Wright-Patterson, according to his Space Force work history.

Gen. Michael A. Guetlein is the vice chief of space operations. Space Force photo

From October 1993 to August 1994, he was chief of B-2 Bomber propulsion at the B-2 program office, also at Wright-Patterson.

In 1995, he earned a master of business administration degree at Wright State University.

From August 1994 to January 1996, Guetlein served as executive officer in the Engineering Directorate at Wright-Patterson.

From that point forward, Guetlein appears to have moved on from Wright-Patterson and the Dayton area. In early 1996, he became the flight commander of the AC-130U Gunship Sortie, 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, at Hurlburt Field in Florida.

Golden Dome, as Trump envisions it, would be the American rendition of Israel’s Iron Dome defensive array. It would serve as a technological shield designed to thwart attack by ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles and advanced aerial attacks.

Trump on Tuesday announced $25 billion in initial funding for the project, besides putting Guetlein in charge.

Trump put the project’s cost at about $175 billion and said it will be built over the next three years.

