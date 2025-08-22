The Greene turns 19: Looking back on the first day in Beavercreek

Members of the VFW Post 8312 of Beavercreek raise the colors during Thursday's grand opening of The Greene in Beavercreek. Staff photo by Chris Stewart

Credit: Chris Stewart

Credit: Chris Stewart

Members of the VFW Post 8312 of Beavercreek raise the colors during Thursday's grand opening of The Greene in Beavercreek. Staff photo by Chris Stewart
The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek opened its first phase this week in 2006.

The builder, Steiner & Associates, envisioned a town center reminiscent of the 1940s where people worked, lived and played. It was modeled after Steiner’s Easton Town Center in Columbus.

Large crowds turned out to shop and explore on openeing day at the Greene shopping center. Staff photo by Dave Munch

Credit: Dave Munch

Credit: Dave Munch

During construction, the project produced a one-time economic impact of $350.5 million, including 3,143 construction jobs, officials said.

The town center included 85 restaurants and retailers, 100,000 square feet of office space and 136 apartments units.

Once completed, The Greene created 3,000 new jobs for the area.

2-1-06 -- Aeiral view of The Greene, looking northeast, showing stores under construction. Photo by Ty Greenlees/Newshopper 7

Credit: Ty Greenlees/Newschopper 7

Credit: Ty Greenlees/Newschopper 7

Opening day

About 10,000 people attended the grand opening ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2006.

Forty tenants were open and 12 were slated to open the following week. More than 75 percent of the tenants were expected to be open by the holiday season.

Free tickets were given away at the 14-screen Cinema De Lux movie theater for opening day.

People gather in front of The Greene's new 14-screen movie theater Thursday for free ticket following the grand opening of the new shopping center in Beavercreek. Staff photo by Chris Stewart

Credit: Chris Stewart

Credit: Chris Stewart

The Dayton Jazz Orchestra Combo played in the park in the center of the complex and children played in a nearby fountain throughout the day.

The Dayton Jazz Orchestra Combo provides entertainment at Thursday's grand opening of The Greene in Beavercreek. Staff photo by Chris Stewart

Credit: Chris Stewart

Credit: Chris Stewart

The day also included a group of protestors as well. Citizens To Protect Taxpayers opposed The Greene because city officials loaned Steiner $14.8 million of public money, without voters’ consent.

Protestors hold signs along the town square during Thursday's grand opening of The Greene in Beavercreek. PHoto by Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

That afternoon there was a line wrapped around the Cheesecake Factory with customers eager to try the new restaurant.

People line up waiting for the doors of the Cheesecake Factory to open Thursday at The Greene. Staff photo by Chris Stewart

Credit: Chris Stewart

Credit: Chris Stewart

Phase 2 of construction began in 2007 and was completed in 2008.

Below is the tenant list for The Greene from 2006.

RETAIL

Acorn

Aeropostale

American Eagle

Outfitters

Ann Taylor Loft

Bath & Body

Works

Books & Co.

Cacique

Chico’s

Children’s Place

Christopher & Banks

CJ Banks

Claire’s

Coldwater Creek

Delia’s

Eddie Bauer

Finish Line

J. Jill St Jule

Justice

Kay Jewelers

Lane Bryant

Lids

Moochie & Co.

New York & Co.

Nine West

Pacific Sunwear

Pearle Vision

Select Comfort

Sunglass Hut

Sweet & Sassy

Talbots

Victoria’s Secret

White House/ Black Market

Yankee Candle

DINING

Adobe Gilas

Bar Louie

BD’s Mongolian Barbeque

Brio Tuscan Grille

Cafe Istanbul

Caribou Coffee

The Cheesecake Factory

Cheryl & Co.

Cold Stone Creamery

Fleming’s Steakhouse and

Wine Bar

Funny Bone Cafe

Mimi’s Cafe

Panera Bread

Potbelly Sandwich Works

ENTERTAINMENT

Books & Co.

Cinema de lux 14

The Funny Bone

Gold’s Gym

Gymboree

Hausfeld’s Salon & Day Spa

Venetian Nail Salon and Day Spa

