The Greene turns 19: Looking back on the first day in Beavercreek

The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek opened its first phase this week in 2006.
The builder, Steiner & Associates, envisioned a town center reminiscent of the 1940s where people worked, lived and played. It was modeled after Steiner’s Easton Town Center in Columbus.
During construction, the project produced a one-time economic impact of $350.5 million, including 3,143 construction jobs, officials said.
The town center included 85 restaurants and retailers, 100,000 square feet of office space and 136 apartments units.
Once completed, The Greene created 3,000 new jobs for the area.
Opening day
About 10,000 people attended the grand opening ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2006.
Forty tenants were open and 12 were slated to open the following week. More than 75 percent of the tenants were expected to be open by the holiday season.
Free tickets were given away at the 14-screen Cinema De Lux movie theater for opening day.
The Dayton Jazz Orchestra Combo played in the park in the center of the complex and children played in a nearby fountain throughout the day.
The day also included a group of protestors as well. Citizens To Protect Taxpayers opposed The Greene because city officials loaned Steiner $14.8 million of public money, without voters’ consent.
That afternoon there was a line wrapped around the Cheesecake Factory with customers eager to try the new restaurant.
Phase 2 of construction began in 2007 and was completed in 2008.
Below is the tenant list for The Greene from 2006.
RETAIL
Acorn
Aeropostale
American Eagle
Outfitters
Ann Taylor Loft
Bath & Body
Works
Books & Co.
Cacique
Chico’s
Children’s Place
Christopher & Banks
CJ Banks
Claire’s
Coldwater Creek
Delia’s
Eddie Bauer
Finish Line
J. Jill St Jule
Justice
Kay Jewelers
Lane Bryant
Lids
Moochie & Co.
New York & Co.
Nine West
Pacific Sunwear
Pearle Vision
Select Comfort
Sunglass Hut
Sweet & Sassy
Talbots
Victoria’s Secret
White House/ Black Market
Yankee Candle
DINING
Adobe Gilas
Bar Louie
BD’s Mongolian Barbeque
Brio Tuscan Grille
Cafe Istanbul
Caribou Coffee
The Cheesecake Factory
Cheryl & Co.
Cold Stone Creamery
Fleming’s Steakhouse and
Wine Bar
Funny Bone Cafe
Mimi’s Cafe
Panera Bread
Potbelly Sandwich Works
ENTERTAINMENT
Books & Co.
Cinema de lux 14
The Funny Bone
Gold’s Gym
Gymboree
Hausfeld’s Salon & Day Spa
Venetian Nail Salon and Day Spa
