The Lumpia Queen announces final day at W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton

The couple started The Lumpia Queen in 2019 as a catering business after getting married in 2017 and moving to Ohio from Florida. They opened a food truck in 2020.

“We tried a lot of different business ventures, but one thing that kept sticking out was her lumpia,” Damon previously said.

“I’ve been rolling lumpia since I was on my own, and every time I would serve it at potlucks or parties, it was always a hit,” Catherine previously said.

In 2022, they opened their first brick-and-mortar in W. Social Tap & Table. This was followed by a second brick-and-mortar in the Main Exchange Food Court at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 2023.

“We are currently in talks with a few developers to get our next restaurant, and we plan to add to our food trucks in 2026,” the owners said.

Their next food truck will most likely specialize in sweets.

In the meantime, The Lumpia Queen will continue to operate 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday on base.

In addition, their two food trucks will be at several upcoming events such as:

7-11 p.m. Sept. 26, noon-11 p.m. Sept. 27 and noon-7 p.m. Sept. 28 at DAI Oktoberfest

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Dayton VA

5 p.m.-midnight Oct. 3-4 in the Oregon District

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5 at Wagner Subaru Outdoor Adventures

noon-6 p.m. Oct. 4 at Centerville Fall Fest

DoorDash will continue to be available via the food trucks.

Their favorite part of being at the food hall has been the people — which has made it very hard for them to leave.

“We truly appreciate all the love and support we’ve been given,” the owners said. “We’ve established so many relationships over the years. Built some amazing bounds that will continue to be part of our lives for many more years to come.”

MORE DETAILS

To see where The Lumpia Queen will be next, visit streetfoodfinder.com/TheLumpiaQueen.