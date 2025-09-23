The Lumpia Queen announces final day at W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton

Breaking: Kettering Health internet problems resolved

The owners of The Lumpia Queen at W. Social Tap & Table have announced Saturday, Sept. 27 as their last day of business at the food hall.

“It taught us a lot about ourselves,” said owners Damon and Catherine Roberts. “Three years went by so fast and we so badly want our own stand-alone restaurant where we can set a tropical Filipino vibe. It’s time for someone else with a vision to open up their own restaurant (and) to have a chance here at West Social.”

The Lumpia Queen owners, Damon and Catherine Roberts, opened their first brick-and-mortar restaurant in W. Social Tap & Table in 2022.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

The couple started The Lumpia Queen in 2019 as a catering business after getting married in 2017 and moving to Ohio from Florida. They opened a food truck in 2020.

“We tried a lot of different business ventures, but one thing that kept sticking out was her lumpia,” Damon previously said.

“I’ve been rolling lumpia since I was on my own, and every time I would serve it at potlucks or parties, it was always a hit,” Catherine previously said.

In 2022, they opened their first brick-and-mortar in W. Social Tap & Table. This was followed by a second brick-and-mortar in the Main Exchange Food Court at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 2023.

“We are currently in talks with a few developers to get our next restaurant, and we plan to add to our food trucks in 2026,” the owners said.

Their next food truck will most likely specialize in sweets.

In the meantime, The Lumpia Queen will continue to operate 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday on base.

In addition, their two food trucks will be at several upcoming events such as:

  • 7-11 p.m. Sept. 26, noon-11 p.m. Sept. 27 and noon-7 p.m. Sept. 28 at DAI Oktoberfest
  • 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Dayton VA
  • 5 p.m.-midnight Oct. 3-4 in the Oregon District
  • 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5 at Wagner Subaru Outdoor Adventures
  • noon-6 p.m. Oct. 4 at Centerville Fall Fest

DoorDash will continue to be available via the food trucks.

Their favorite part of being at the food hall has been the people — which has made it very hard for them to leave.

“We truly appreciate all the love and support we’ve been given,” the owners said. “We’ve established so many relationships over the years. Built some amazing bounds that will continue to be part of our lives for many more years to come.”

To see where The Lumpia Queen will be next, visit streetfoodfinder.com/TheLumpiaQueen.

For more information and updates, visit lumpia-queen.com or the establishment’s Facebook (@TheLumpiaQueenCatering) or Instagram (@thelumpiaqueen) pages.

