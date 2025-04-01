The many benefits of vocational training

Earning a four-year degree is one path toward a rewarding career. However, that path is the only one available to aspiring professionals. Enrolling in a vocational program can provide students with the skills necessary to engage in high-demand and well-paying jobs.

Vocational school, often referred to as “trade school,” can be an advantageous route for many people who are looking for an alternative to college. In 2020, the National Center for Education Statistics said a four-year private college cost around $50,300 for a student living on campus, while a four-year public college was roughly $24,300 annually. A 2018 poll from The Learning House, a skills training and coursework company, found 35 percent of students said tuition and other fees were their primary concerns when choosing college programs. Trade schools can cost three times less than other schooling, making them more palatable to young people concerned about the high costs of college.