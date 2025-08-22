The Southland 75 Drive-in theater once had the largest screen in the state near the current Dayton Mall

It was built on 35 acres and could accommodate 1,400 cars. It was equipped for year-round operation with 750-watt electric auto heaters.

The screen was the largest in the state, with a viewing area of 135 by 56 feet with projection equipment for showing 35mm and 70mm films.

The first movies shown were Walt Disney’s “Golden Horseshoe Revue,” “A Shot in the Dark” starring Peter Sellers, and “From Russia with Love.”

Through the years

The parking lot grew and by 1978 nearly 1,600 cars could fit on the gravel lot. As one of the largest drive-ins in the Midwest, when filled, it could look like a festival was going on.

“When you get all those spaces filled, and the kids are playing down at the playground and all, this looks like a little town,” said Les Lambert, the drive-in’s manager, in 1978.

The price then was $2.50 per person, and children under 12 were free.

Lambert reported that in 1977, a showing of “Smokey and the Bandit” caused a six-mile traffic jam of people trying to get in.

“But, all in all, we get a fine group of people here,” said Lambert. “Oh, we have to get people for sneaking in, and sometimes people drink too much, but mostly we don’t bother anybody if they’re not creating any disturbance. This is a nice place, for families and teenagers.”

A second screen was added in the early-1980’s.

Final credits

As the years went along, cities started pushing outward to what was once rural. Many drive-ins were taking up space on valuable land.

Southland 75 was one of those drive-ins.

Drive-ins were also feeling pressure from cable television and VCR machines.

It was still the busiest drive-in movie theater in the tri-state area, but on July 13, 1986, Southland 75 closed down and was demolished shortly thereafter.

The last two movies shown at the split-screen were “Running Scared” and “Under the Cherry Moon.”

The site was subsequently redeveloped and replaced by the Southland 75 Shopping Center, anchored by a Hill’s department store.