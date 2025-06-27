Breaking: Senate Bill 1 now in effect: What to know about law banning DEI initiatives at Ohio public colleges

The University of Dayton marks 175-year journey from humble beginnings as St. Mary’s School for Boys

The oldest dated picture of St. Marys' Institute on record (1879). Credited to Archives Collection, Roesch Library, University of Dayton.

Credit: Unknown

Credit: Unknown

The oldest dated picture of St. Marys' Institute on record (1879). Credited to Archives Collection, Roesch Library, University of Dayton.
On July 1, 1850, the St. Mary’s School for Boys opened its doors to 14 students from Dayton.

Known at various times as St. Mary’s School, St. Mary’s Institute and St. Mary’s College, the school assumed its present identity as the University of Dayton in 1920.

As UD celebrates its 175th anniversary throughout this year, we look back at where it all began:

Father William Joseph Chaminade

In the late 1700s, while praying at the shrine of Our Lady of the Pillar in Saragossa, Spain, William Joseph Chaminade had a “vision” of a new religious order that would draw its inspiration from Mary, the mother of Jesus.

He believed he had received a special message from Mary to found a society of religious that would work with her to rebuild the Catholic church in France and educate youth.

Starting the school

That mission came to the United States in 1849, when Chaminade’s disciples, the Father Leo Meyer and Brother Maximin Zehler, established the Society of Mary in Dayton that year and founded St. Mary’s School for Boys.

Father Leo Meyer, 1850-1857, Reverend Leo Meyer was the founder of the American Province of the Society of Mary. He was born on April 24, 1800, at Eguishheim, near Colmar in Alsace, France. He was ordained a priest at Strasburg in 1823. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

Meyer bought a 125-acre property, then known as Dewberry Farm, for a school. The only collateral Meyer had for the $12,000 purchase was a St. Joseph medal.

St. Mary’s School for Boys opened on July 1, 1850. At the time, Dayton had a population of 10,977.

One of the first year’s 14 students was Laurence Butz, who later became mayor of Dayton.

Classes were held in a wooden farmer’s cottage on the 125-acre site.

The first classes at St. Mary’s School for Boys were held in a wooden farmer’s cottage on a 125-acre site. THE JOURNAL HERALD ARCHIVES 1956.

icon to expand image

An early advertisement about the new school read: “St. Mary’s boarding school for boys in Dayton. The course of instruction will embrace reading, writing, English, French and German grammars, arithmetic, practical geometry, mensuration (applied geometry), bookkeeping, history, geography, drawing, vocal music, botany, agriculture and horticulture.”

Slow progress over the first two years almost convinced Father Meyer to abandon the project. However, by 1853 the school was growing.

Then came trouble. Just as some new building additions were completed a fire swept through both the chapel and living quarters for members of the order. That closed the school until 1857. But from there on, the school showed a steady growth.

Within 12 years the $12,000 debt was paid in full and the medal was reclaimed by its owner. By this time enrollment had reached 100 students, still all boys.

Growing the school

A building boom produced the largest building in Dayton. It began under Maximin Zehler, the third UD president (1860-1867).

Brother Maximin Zehler, 1860-1876. Brother Maximin Zehler was born in Bergheim, Upper Alsace, France on August 18, 1827 and in 1844 at the age of 17 he joined the Society of Mary. Brother Zehler was one of the original Marianists sent to America from Europe. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

The first normal school was erected in 1865, a faculty residence the next year and a barn and stables in 1867.

Then came St. Mary’s Hall, hailed at the time as “the largest building in Dayton. The administration and classroom building was completed in 1871 at a cost of $85,000.

St. Mary's Hall at the University of Dayton.

Credit: Lisa Powell

icon to expand image

Credit: Lisa Powell

Until 1880 students received elementary and secondary schooling only. Then in 1882, the institute was empowered to award college degrees. The first one went to John Hiller of Dayton in 1891.

St. Mary's Institute housed a boy's dormitory on the fourth floor from 1870 until 1924. It is now St. Mary's Hall at the University of Dayton. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

Growth from then on included a power plant in 1898, Chaminade Hall in 1904, Alumni Hall in 1924, a football stadium in 1925, and Albert Emanuel Library in 1928.

University of Dayton

In 1912 the institute changed its name to St. Mary’s College. In 1920, it became University of Dayton.

Turn of the century boys choir picture from the St. Mary's archives.

Credit: Jim Noelker

icon to expand image

Credit: Jim Noelker

In 1935, the high school was closed and the university started admitting co-eds. The first year there were 31 women students. UD was one of the first accredited Catholic universities in the nation to admit women.

As of last fall, the University of Dayton has a total enrollment of over 10,500 students.

