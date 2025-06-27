The University of Dayton marks 175-year journey from humble beginnings as St. Mary’s School for Boys

As UD celebrates its 175th anniversary throughout this year, we look back at where it all began:

Father William Joseph Chaminade

In the late 1700s, while praying at the shrine of Our Lady of the Pillar in Saragossa, Spain, William Joseph Chaminade had a “vision” of a new religious order that would draw its inspiration from Mary, the mother of Jesus.

He believed he had received a special message from Mary to found a society of religious that would work with her to rebuild the Catholic church in France and educate youth.

Starting the school

That mission came to the United States in 1849, when Chaminade’s disciples, the Father Leo Meyer and Brother Maximin Zehler, established the Society of Mary in Dayton that year and founded St. Mary’s School for Boys.

Meyer bought a 125-acre property, then known as Dewberry Farm, for a school. The only collateral Meyer had for the $12,000 purchase was a St. Joseph medal.

St. Mary’s School for Boys opened on July 1, 1850. At the time, Dayton had a population of 10,977.

One of the first year’s 14 students was Laurence Butz, who later became mayor of Dayton.

Classes were held in a wooden farmer’s cottage on the 125-acre site.

An early advertisement about the new school read: “St. Mary’s boarding school for boys in Dayton. The course of instruction will embrace reading, writing, English, French and German grammars, arithmetic, practical geometry, mensuration (applied geometry), bookkeeping, history, geography, drawing, vocal music, botany, agriculture and horticulture.”

Slow progress over the first two years almost convinced Father Meyer to abandon the project. However, by 1853 the school was growing.

Then came trouble. Just as some new building additions were completed a fire swept through both the chapel and living quarters for members of the order. That closed the school until 1857. But from there on, the school showed a steady growth.

Within 12 years the $12,000 debt was paid in full and the medal was reclaimed by its owner. By this time enrollment had reached 100 students, still all boys.

Growing the school

A building boom produced the largest building in Dayton. It began under Maximin Zehler, the third UD president (1860-1867).

The first normal school was erected in 1865, a faculty residence the next year and a barn and stables in 1867.

Then came St. Mary’s Hall, hailed at the time as “the largest building in Dayton. The administration and classroom building was completed in 1871 at a cost of $85,000.

Until 1880 students received elementary and secondary schooling only. Then in 1882, the institute was empowered to award college degrees. The first one went to John Hiller of Dayton in 1891.

Growth from then on included a power plant in 1898, Chaminade Hall in 1904, Alumni Hall in 1924, a football stadium in 1925, and Albert Emanuel Library in 1928.

University of Dayton

In 1912 the institute changed its name to St. Mary’s College. In 1920, it became University of Dayton.

In 1935, the high school was closed and the university started admitting co-eds. The first year there were 31 women students. UD was one of the first accredited Catholic universities in the nation to admit women.

As of last fall, the University of Dayton has a total enrollment of over 10,500 students.