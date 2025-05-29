‘They died like flies!’ When the cholera plague of 1849 swept through Dayton

There are various accounts of how many people died, but the most common number, according to various ledgers of the time, is that 225 people died from the 1849 cholera outbreak in Dayton. The Great Flood took 123 lives.

In comparison, cholera had taken 33 lives when its first wave came through Dayton in 1833.

Almost escaped it

At the time, there were no modern methods of treating or preventing the disease and the fear was high among the public.

There were no paved streets, railroad, sewage system, ambulances, hospitals, quarantine regulations, public health departments or vaccines.

Like a prairie fire, the epidemic slowly moved from New Orleans, through Memphis and St. Louis before jumping further north to Pittsburgh and New York.

Dayton residents thought they might escape the worst of it. But in early May, Cincinnati newspapers started reporting cases. And before long it had also reached Springfield.

Newspaper reports

Then, in a May 22 issue of the Dayton newspaper, The Advertiser, a report appeared in small type.

“A death from cholera occurred in the city on Friday last. William Munday, age 19, son of Mr. Benjamin Munday, residing at the corner of Sixth and Jefferson streets, died on that day after having been confined to his bed about 12 hours. He came here from Cincinnati a day or two before his death, laboring under a severe attack of diarrhea which continued to increase until it assumed the form of cholera and terminated in his death.”

The report went on to mention an elderly man, residing in a section of the city known as “Frenchtown” was also sick with cholera after a visit to Cincinnati.

The Advertiser went on to explain their coverage.

“We do not mention these cases with a view to exciting unnecessary alarm - but on the contrary to prevent it ... The cholera does not prevail here as an epidemic at present, and it is proper that the public should know it.”

Advice was given on how to minimize chances of contracting cholera.

“It becomes our citizens to be exceedingly cautious and temperate in their habits. They may do much, if they will, to protect themselves from the disease. If all unwholesome meats and vegetables are abstained from, unnecessary exposure avoided, and if personal cleanliness is strictly observed there is a good grounds to believe this community may escape the ravages of the disease.”

Food became scarce because farmers living outside of town refused to come into Dayton because of the epidemic.

Despite the warning and advice, fears continued to mount. On June 19, Dayton awoke to news of two more deaths and two new cases of cholera.

The Kline House

At the time, J.A. Kline was running a hotel and boarding house known as the Kline House. Heavy rains caused unhealthy conditions to arise. In an effort to drain away some of the water, Kline supervised while an employee dug a trench through the yard of the business.

Kline died the next morning and the employee a day later. Within a week, six more residents or boarders at the business were dead. This, apparently, was the origin of the cholera outbreak in Dayton in 1849.

Board of Health

Local doctors hurried to assemble and discuss the situation. They decided upon the immediate formation of a board of health. This was done, and the city was quickly divided into six zones for preventive work.

While Dayton didn’t have a hospital at the time, there was a home for orphans. The city took control of the orphanage and made it into a makeshift hospital for the care of cholera. At the same time, the board secured a wagon and team to be used as an ambulance.

The first official report from the board of health included some tragic figures.

“June 22 - Three deaths.”

“June 23 - Three deaths.”

“June 30 - Five deaths.”

“July 1,2 - 13 deaths.”

“July 24,25 - Eight deaths.”

The newspaper started to publish lists of the dead and their place of interment.

Mayoral proclamation

It was documented that there were 112 deaths in the city between May 18 and July 9, an average death rate of two per day over 50 consecutive days. This did not include rural residents who died outside the city.

Mayor John Howard announced a proclamation setting aside the third Friday in July (July 22), as “a day of fasting, humiliation and prayer.”

By then, death tolls were running from 5 to 15 a day.

It was insisted that on that date every form of industrial activity cease throughout the entire day. He ordered all stores closed , and all city and public offices locked against the transaction of business. He appealed to all churches to be open for constant prayer for the entire day.

It was reported that hundreds knelt in the streets and prayed.

Epidemic ends

The last victim in Dayton died on August 12, less than three weeks after the day of prayer.

Those that remained sick were eventually nursed back to health.

In all, roughly 225 Daytonians died, many of them small children.

The early days of September found the city completely free of cholera or its symptoms.