Third person dead following fatal Middletown crash, victims identified

Three vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday evening near the intersection of Ohio 122 and Dixie Highway in Middletown. Nick Graham/STAFF

Three vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday evening near the intersection of Ohio 122 and Dixie Highway in Middletown. Nick Graham/STAFF
1 hour ago
Three people are dead after a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ohio 122 and Dixie Highway in Middletown on Saturday, according to the Montgomery and Warren County coroner’s offices.

John Sora, 88, of Middletown was pronounced dead on arrival at Atrium Medical Center.

Sandra Sora, 84, and Katelynn Williams, 33, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight, and both have since died from their injuries, according to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Three vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday evening near the intersection of Ohio 122 and Dixie Highway in Middletown. | Nick Graham/Staff

The intersection of Ohio 122 and Dixie Highway was closed from around 8 to just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

MDP is investigating the crash alongside the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START).

Speed and impairment are not believed to be contributing factors, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Rogers at 513-425-7918.

