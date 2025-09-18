This Dayton restaurant has race-friendly meals for Air Force Marathon participants

“The menu is thoughtfully designed to cater to both casual diners and those enjoying a day at the races or nearby events,” Rodibaugh said.

Credit: Bistecca Italian Steakhouse Credit: Bistecca Italian Steakhouse

Here are four pre-race dinner options:

Tagliatelle Cacio e Pepe: Fresh tagliatelle pasta tossed in a velvety emulsion of aged Pecorino Romano and cracked black pepper. The restaurant incorporates its wood-fired mushroom Mélange for a little bit of a smokey flavor.

Fresh tagliatelle pasta tossed in a velvety emulsion of aged Pecorino Romano and cracked black pepper. The restaurant incorporates its wood-fired mushroom Mélange for a little bit of a smokey flavor. Gnocchi with Pistachio Pesto: Tender pillows of Yukon gold potato gnocchi, hand-rolled and lightly pan-seared for a golden finish, are enveloped in a vibrant pistachio pesto made with fresh basil, toasted pistachios, Parmigiano-Reggiano and a hint of orange zest. It’s finished with crushed pistachios, microgreens and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Tender pillows of Yukon gold potato gnocchi, hand-rolled and lightly pan-seared for a golden finish, are enveloped in a vibrant pistachio pesto made with fresh basil, toasted pistachios, Parmigiano-Reggiano and a hint of orange zest. It’s finished with crushed pistachios, microgreens and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Elk Filet: A thick-cut elk filet that’s fire-seared over aromatic wood. It’s topped with a roasted nutty flavor of bone marrow butter with fine herb notes.

A thick-cut elk filet that’s fire-seared over aromatic wood. It’s topped with a roasted nutty flavor of bone marrow butter with fine herb notes. Arista Pork: Arista is a traditional Italian preparation of pork shoulder, typically seasoned with garlic, rosemary and black pepper before it’s slow-roasted to perfection. It is served with zesty lemon/Manchego grits and an eggplant capote.

Credit: Bistecca Italian Steakhouse Credit: Bistecca Italian Steakhouse

The restaurant also offers breakfast/brunch with several high caloric meal options for runners to refuel after the race.

“If someone’s never had brunch at Bistecca, they’re in for a refined, Italian-inspired experience that blends rustic charm with upscale creativity,” Rodibaugh said.

Here are five brunch items to try:

Seasonal Ricotta Pancakes: Fluffy and rich, topped with whipped ricotta, seasonal syrup and fresh fruit.

Fluffy and rich, topped with whipped ricotta, seasonal syrup and fresh fruit. Grilled Melon & Prosciutto: A sweet-savory starter with whipped lemon ricotta and candied walnuts.

A sweet-savory starter with whipped lemon ricotta and candied walnuts. Arista Pork Benedict: Poached eggs over roast pork with smoked onion confit hollandaise on an English muffin.

Poached eggs over roast pork with smoked onion confit hollandaise on an English muffin. Pollo e Waffle: Buttermilk fried chicken on a cornmeal Belgian waffle with smoked peppercorns and Calabrian chili oil.

Buttermilk fried chicken on a cornmeal Belgian waffle with smoked peppercorns and Calabrian chili oil. Tuscan Farmer’s Egg Bowl: A rustic vegetarian option with butter beans, blistered tomatoes, spinach and grilled bread.

Rodibaugh leads the kitchen with a focus on locally sourced ingredients and a passion for showcasing the natural qualities of each component.

“It feels like family,” Rodibaugh said. “When working and or dining at Bistecca, it is like coming into my kitchen at my table. We all work together through this journey together.”

Please note: These menu items were not specifically created for the race itself, but are featured on the restaurant’s newly launched menu.

MORE DETAILS

Bistecca, located at 137 N. Main St. inside Hotel Ardent, is open for lunch 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is followed by dinner 4:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant offers breakfast/brunch 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.