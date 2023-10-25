This Week in Dayton History: Elvis at UD Arena, ‘E.T.’ video release, the ‘Airacuda’ airplane and more stories to remember

Throughout this year, we’ll be celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News with stories, photos, videos and more.

Each week, we’ll bring you a selection of notable stories that happened this week in Dayton history, chronicled by the same newspaper that continues to serve the community today.

Here’s a look at some stories happening the week of Oct. 22-28.

Oct. 22, 1937: New Army fighting plane, the “Airacuda,” here for test flights

The “Airacuda,” or XFM-1 fighter plane, arrived at Wright Field for strenuous tests.

The plane, made by Bell Aircraft Co., featured propellers operated by liquid-cooled motors and gun turrets with one-and-a-half-inch automatic aircraft cannon.

Equipped to carry five men, it was said to have the ability to attack the huge “flying fortress” bombers.

Ultimately, the plane was found to have many flaws, including being too heavy and slow. It was also impossible to fly on one engine if the other were to fail.

By 1942, the “Airacuda” was no longer flying and all remaining planes were scrapped.

Oct. 24, 1945: Naval ‘Weaponier’ stops in Dayton, describes atomic bombing of Nagasaki

Navy Commander Frederick L. Ashworth was on the plane and gave the order to drop an atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Ashworth personally entered the bomb bay to set the detonator of the bomb.

He wasn’t supposed to be in Dayton, but weather forced a stopover on his way to Washington, D.C.

Ashworth said the flight was anything but ordinary. He said the dropping of the second atomic bomb was not supposed to be over Nagasaki, but the prime location was too clouded over to see the target. Over Nagasaki, the primary target became the Mitsubishi Iron Works.

Although wearing variable density polaroid glasses, designed to shut off all light, they could easily see the blast when the bomb went off, with the plane 12 miles away at that point. Also from that distance, they felt three shock waves from the explosion.

They stayed within viewing range for as long as they could before leaving on low fuel, having to make an emergency landing to refuel on the way back to their base.

Ashworth made a point to give credit to Monsanto Chemical Co. in Dayton for their part in the bomb’s production.

Remaining in the Navy after the war, Ashworth retired as a vice admiral in 1966.

Oct. 26, 1960: Nixon greets crowd of 22,000 at Courthouse Square

Vice President Richard M. Nixon gave a blistering attack on Sen. John F. Kennedy from the Montgomery County Courthouse steps in 1960.

Nixon and the crowd of 22,000 braved the rain, with many onlookers huddled under raincoats and umbrellas.

Appearing pleased with the size of the crowd, Nixon said, “Certainly, in the whole campaign, there will never be a crowd to exceed this one, considering the weather,”

Nixon painted himself and his running mate, Henry Cabot Lodge, as an experienced team who “will speak up for America and present the true picture of America abroad.”

Of Kennedy, Nixon said he “asked the American people to make him the captain of the team when he himself says the team is no good.”

Oct. 27, 1976: King wiggles; crowd storms stage

Elvis Presley made his final appearance in Dayton in 1976, performing before 13,750 fans at the University of Dayton Arena.

Screams erupted as Elvis, with jet black hair and a white jumpsuit with the collar turned up and an orange and gold sunburst on the back and front, took the stage. Screams continued throughout the show, coinciding with his every move.

Fans rushed to the stage, trying to grab one of the more than 30 scarfs he tossed to the crowd during his show.

Songs Elvis sang included “Help Me,” “All Shook Up,” “Teddy Bear,” C.C. Rider,” “You Gave Me a Mountain,” “And I Love You So,” and more.

Elvis closed with “I Can’t Help Falling In Love with You,” singing it a the stage’s edge and reaching out to touch the outstretched hands of fans.

Oct. 28, 1988: Video buyers, renters rush to bring ‘E.T.’ home

E.T. landed in video stores this week in 1988, but it didn’t take long for them to leave again.

The Needmore Road location of Video Towne rented all 135 copies of the movie on the first day.

“E.T. is bigger than Top Gun or any other release,” said owner Janice Zosh at the time. “I think it’s because it’s a good wholesome family film.”

The Video Store on North Main Street received 200 advance sales orders, and its 30 rental copies also flew off the shelves as soon as they arrived.

The assistant manager said they were averaging one call every minute from people asking if the movie was in stock. Some patrons were waiting at the counter, hoping to catch a copy being returned.

The suggested retail price for the VHS video was $24.95, but Pepsi offered a $5 rebate on the price.