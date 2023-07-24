This Week in Dayton History: Protests at Rike’s, 5 acres of marijuana and more stories to remember

Throughout this year, we’ll be celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News with stories, photos, videos and more.

Each week, we’ll bring you a selection of notable stories that happened this week in Dayton history, chronicled by the same newspaper that continues to serve the community today.

Here’s a look at some stories happening the week of July 23-29.

July 24, 1937: Acres of deadly marijuana destroyed

In 1937, five acres of marijuana were found growing on a vacant lot in the 1900 block of E. First Street in Dayton.

According to the article, marijuana was “considered on of the most dangerous weeds which grows and which acts as a drug upon persons who smoke it in its dried state.”

Police said it was the second time marijuana had been found growing in that area over the last few years.

Officers and members of the street department took part in cutting and destroying the plants. They said destroying the crop fit in with a federal drive to stamp out marijuana.

July 23, 1946: Montgomery County voting machine issue is tossed into laps of commissioners

Montgomery County voters had approved the use of voting machines in 1930, but by 1946 officials were just figuring out how to purchase and use them.

Roy Gustavson, of the Automatic Voting Machine Corp., was in town to help the process along.

It was determined that 333 machines would be necessary to take care of the potential 200,000 voters in Montgomery County. The cost for the machines and storage facility was estimated at $500,000.

Gustavson said the voting machines had already been in use in New York state for 50 years and that as many as 900 voters could use the machine in a single day.

Each machine weighed 900 pounds, making them too heavy for use in private homes, which were commonly used as polling places at the time. Schools and fire houses were suggested alternatives.

The machines were to be taken before clubs and organizations for demonstrations on how to use them.

July 28, 1963: Singing pickets arrested at Rike’s

Thirteen hymn-singing Black residents, including three children, were arrested as they protested alleged hiring discrimination inside the Rike-Kumler downtown department store.

More than 50 other Dayton Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) protesters paraded outside the building. Many were singing freedom songs, including “We Shall Overcome.”

Six men refused to move and were carried out. They were charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

John Maddox, A representative of CORE, said the dramatic move came after Rike’s refused to meet with them. He said of 900 clerical employees, only 19 or 20 were Black.

July 23, 1972: Xenia fetches up little bit of Kentucky

About 5,000 transplanted Kentuckians and friends stomped their feet to the music of “down home” at the first Kentucky Mountain Day at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

The bandstand was overflowing for both the afternoon and evening performances by country singer Tom T. Hall.

Some of those interviewed said they were from eastern Kentucky, but moved to the Dayton area just before and during World War II, looking for work in Dayton’s defense industries.

Our Common Heritage, the group that sponsored the event, said its aim was to keep the memory of the 35 eastern bluegrass counties alive and perhaps persuade some to return to Kentucky to work.

Trees at the fairgrounds were marked by county and had notebooks tied to them for people to sign. Each tree became a spot to meet up with other from their specific home areas.

July 24, 1983: It’s sweat-er weather at the air show

Crowds braved the heat and packed the ninth annual Dayton air show.

It kicked off with a hot air balloon rally at 7 a.m. But the official start was a flyover by a Wright “B” Flyer replica, the nation’s first military airplane.

In the afternoon, the famed Air Force Thunderbirds precision flying team performed.

As the day got hotter, people congregated in the shade under the wings of the airplanes in the exhibit areas.

The first aid stations were busy, treating patrons for sunburn, bee stings, heat stress and headaches.

Admission to the air show in 1983 was $5 for adults and $3 for children 6 to 12 and adults over 62.