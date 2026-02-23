This Week on the Roads: Key Traffic Alerts and Construction Updates

Montgomery County

• Interstate 75 Traffic Shift: Motorists can expect three lanes on I-75 in each direction between Needmore Road and Leo Street. Northbound traffic will shift the center and right lanes to the left-side of I-75 North, and the left northbound lane will cross over into a contraflow lane on the southbound side just north of SR 4 and SR 48/Main Street.

Motorists in the contraflow lane will not have access to the following exits: Stanley Avenue, Wagner-Ford Road, and Needmore Road through Fall 2026. Crews will be completing work along the outside wall and reconstruction of the northbound travel lanes.

Southbound traffic will remain in its current configuration with three travel lanes. The contraflow setup will continue to accommodate northbound traffic on the southbound side.

This new traffic flow will be maintained through 2026.

• Wagner-Ford Road Ramp Closure: The ramp from Wagner-Ford Road to I-75 South will be closed through Fall 2026. This closure is necessary to reconstruct I-75 in this area.

Detour: Wagner Ford Road to Keowee/N. Dixie Dr. to Needmore Road to I-75 South

• Interstate 75 Lane Shift: Motorists can expect three lanes on I-75 in each direction between Needmore Road and SR 4. Northbound traffic in the left lane will cross over into a contraflow lane on the southbound side just north of SR 4 and SR 48/Main Street through 2026.

Vehicles in the contraflow lane will not have access to the following exits: Stanley Avenue, Wagner-Ford Road, and Needmore Road. Crews will be completing work on the interior median and reconstruction of the southbound travel lanes. This new traffic pattern will maintain three lanes of traffic in each direction.

• Woodman Drive Lane/Shoulder Closures: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Woodman Drive between U.S. 35 and Sunberry Drive. The right-most turn lane from Woodman Drive to U.S. 35 West is to be closed until Spring 2026. Traffic will shift from left (inside) to the right (outside) lanes. Crews will be reconstructing the roadway.

• State Route 725 Lane Closure: Motorists can expect a single right-lane closure on SR 725 eastbound under I-75 through Spring 2026. Traffic will be maintained with two lanes. Crews are working on pedestrian improvements.

• Upcoming: Woodman Drive Lane/Shoulder Closures: Drivers can expect lane restrictions on Woodman Drive between U.S. 35 and Sunberry Drive starting the week of June 1, 2025 through August, 2026. Crews will be completing final pavement work and striping.

Warren County

• State Route 48 Signalization: The Warren County Transportation Improvement District will install a new traffic signal at the SR 48 intersection and I-71 southbound ramps in South Lebanon. Construction also includes extending the northbound SR 48 left-turn lane to I-71 South and widening SR 48 North through the intersection. Traffic changes have been implemented in both directions at the SR 48 North and South exit/entrance ramps to I-71 North and South, with traffic being maintained in shifted lanes. Additional restrictions may be in effect throughout the project.

All work is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2026.

• State Route 63 Widening: The Warren County Transportation Improvement District is in the process of widening SR 63 from two to four lanes and dedicated turn lanes, between Union Road at the city of Monroe to just east of the intersection with SR 741. Traffic has been placed in its final configuration on both SR 63 and SR 741, with all lanes open; however, intermittent restrictions may be in effect during evening and overnight hours on both routes.

All work will be completed in the summer of 2026.

• State Route 350 Bridge Replacement: A bridge replacement project on SR 350 over Todd Fork, near the junction with Old 3C Road, west of Clarksville. SR 350 is closed through early spring of 2026, and traffic is being detoured via SR 350, SR 132, SR 123 and US 22.

All work is scheduled to be completed in June 2026.

Greene County

• U.S. 35-Valley/Trebein Interchange: Construction of an interchange at the routes’ intersection between Xenia and Beavercreek is ongoing. The interchange is open, and traffic is being maintained in two lanes in both directions on U.S. 35; however, intermittent lane closures will be in effect on the mainline and ramps as needed.

— February 22 & 23: Single-lane (right lane) closure on U.S. 35 West, from the Valley/Trebein overpass to Orchard Lane, from 7 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. the following day for barrier wall removal and guardrail installation.

• U.S. 35 Pavement & Bridge Rehabilitation: U.S. 35 is open to two lanes in both directions from the Montgomery County line to just east of the N. Fairfield Road interchange. Intermittent single-lane closures, as well as ramp restrictions at the interchanges within the construction limits, may remain in effect in either direction during the evening and overnight hours.

All work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2026.

• State Route 68 Pedestrian/Bicycle Facility: A project is ongoing between the Ohio-To-Erie Trail (OTET)/Little Miami Scenic Trail (LMST) and the Great Council State Park education center at Oldtown. The project includes construction of a grade-separated multi-use trail connection along U.S. 68 and bridges over Oldtown Creek and U.S. 68, south of Brush Row Road. Traffic on U.S. 68 will be maintained with the use of flaggers; Brush Row Road may be subject to periods of closure at its junction with U.S. 68.

All work is scheduled to be completed by early 2027.

Champaign County

• U.S. 68 Lane Restrictions: Expect intermittent lane restrictions on U.S. 68 between the Clark/Champaign County Line and Dallas Road through early March 2026. Crews are patching the roadway.

• State Route 4 Lane Restrictions: Drivers can expect intermittent lane restrictions in each direction on SR 4 between SR 334 and Moorefield Road from 6:30 am to 4 pm. starting Monday, Feb. 23 through Wednesday, Feb. 25. Crews will be repairing the guardrail.

• State Route 41 Lane Restrictions: Drivers can expect intermittent lane restrictions in each direction on SR 41 between Titus Lane and Ridge Road from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday, Feb. 23 through Wednesday, Feb. 25. Crews will be repairing the guardrail.

Clark County

Darke County

• No traffic advisories or construction updates reported.

Miami County

• Upcoming: Interstate 75 Lane Restrictions: Drivers can expect intermittent lane restrictions in each direction on I-75 at SR 571 from 9 am. to 2:30 pm. starting Tuesday, Feb. 24 through Thursday, Feb. 26. Crews will be working on vegetation management.

• Upcoming: State Route 41/55 Closure: The city of Troy will close the intersection of SR 41 and SR 55 for a festival starting Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 8. Motorists should follow local detour as posted.

• Upcoming: State Route 55 Closure: The city of Troy will close SR 55 between Water Road and Staunton Road for a festival from 8pm-12:30am starting Saturday, July 4. Motorists should follow local detour as posted.

• Upcoming: State Route 41/55 Closure: The city of Troy will close the intersection of SR 41 and SR 55 for a festival starting Friday, Aug. 21 through Saturday, Aug. 22. Motorists should follow local detour as posted.

• Upcoming: State Route 41/55 Closure: The city of Troy will close the intersection of SR 41 and SR 55 for a festival from 3pm-10pm on starting Friday, Nov. 27. Motorists should follow local detour as posted.

Preble County

• No traffic advisories or construction updates reported.

Information has been collected from the Ohio Department of Transportation and DaytonOhio.gov.