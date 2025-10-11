Thousands gather in Dayton to show support for those fighting breast cancer

“It’s hard to believe this is the 28th anniversary of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Greater Dayton,” said Hannah Wallace, director of development at American Cancer Society. “Through the years many things have changed but our purpose and goals stay the same. The vision of the American Cancer Society is simple: to end cancer as we know it for everyone. Our mission and focus is to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy and research to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, except for skin cancers. Over the past three decades, the breast cancer death rate has dropped by 44% because of advances in treatment and early detection. The decrease in death rates is believed to be the result of finding breast cancer earlier through screening and increased awareness, as well as better treatments.

Mica Goosby, a Making Strides Against Breast Cancer executive committee volunteer, offered special remarks as a survivor. Diagnosed with Stage 2b breast cancer, she is grateful to inspire others while instilling a call to action.

“I thank God today that I stand before you with a testimony and a victory in my voice,” Goosby said. “Stand proud with your pink, represent your loved ones and use your voice to advocate for equitable access, screening, prevention, services and programming.”

Dayton native Dwan Tarrance, a teacher at David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center, was among attendees eager to share their story. Diagnosed at 32, she continues to encourage others as a 17-year survivor.

“I am here as a living example for many of my friends and family members, and hopefully, prayerfully, to these women walking for someone or for themselves,” said Tarrance, 56. “This disease touches many lives and we all need support. It’s all about your mindset. A (diagnosis) doesn’t mean the end.”

American Cancer Society states an estimated 11,800 individuals in Ohio will hear the words, “You have breast cancer” in 2025. Statistics also reveal breast cancer incidence is still impacting certain groups of women more than others.

Black women have a 38% higher likelihood of dying from breast cancer compared to white women, despite a 5% lower likelihood of being diagnosed. Black women also have the lowest survival for every known stage of diagnosis, largely reflecting differences in access to care.

Michigan native Lynnette Adams of Dayton had two major surgeries this year following her diagnosis of Stage 0 breast cancer in 2024. She viewed the event as a welcoming space for conversation and empowerment.

“Events like the Breast Cancer Awareness Walk is important because it raises awareness, provides education, moral support for family members going through the breast cancer (journey) and a reflective (opportunity) for family members that have transitioned,” Adams said. “I’m doing well today. And, Lord willing, I’ll be turning 40 in five months.”

Teressa Jones of Dayton, a nine-year survivor, also praised the importance of the event.

“There are a lot of people who have been touched by cancer somehow — even men,” said Jones, 51. “You have to be aware of your body. Women should do a monthly and annual checkup. Events like today are helpful in letting people know they are not alone.”