Thousands gather in Dayton to show support for those fighting breast cancer

The 28th Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Dayton event took place Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Day Air Ballpark. PHOTO BY RUSSELL FLORENCE JR.

Credit: Russell Florence

Credit: Russell Florence

The 28th Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Dayton event took place Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Day Air Ballpark. PHOTO BY RUSSELL FLORENCE JR.
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

An estimated crowd of 10,000 gathered in a sea of pink for the 28th Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Dayton event, including a 5K walk, today at Day Air Ballpark.

The joyful celebration of courage, hope and unity featured live music, line dancing, food, a kids zone, a performance by the Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus, a pre-walk Zumba warm-up, a tribute wall and a variety of informational tents and resources, including the Premier Health Mammovan.

“It’s hard to believe this is the 28th anniversary of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Greater Dayton,” said Hannah Wallace, director of development at American Cancer Society. “Through the years many things have changed but our purpose and goals stay the same. The vision of the American Cancer Society is simple: to end cancer as we know it for everyone. Our mission and focus is to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy and research to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”

Numerous booths and tents providing information and resources were on site at the 28th Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Dayton event Oct. 11 at Day Air Ballpark. PHOTO BY RUSSELL FLORENCE JR.

Credit: Russell Florence

icon to expand image

Credit: Russell Florence

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, except for skin cancers. Over the past three decades, the breast cancer death rate has dropped by 44% because of advances in treatment and early detection. The decrease in death rates is believed to be the result of finding breast cancer earlier through screening and increased awareness, as well as better treatments.

Mica Goosby, a Making Strides Against Breast Cancer executive committee volunteer, offered special remarks as a survivor. Diagnosed with Stage 2b breast cancer, she is grateful to inspire others while instilling a call to action.

“I thank God today that I stand before you with a testimony and a victory in my voice,” Goosby said. “Stand proud with your pink, represent your loved ones and use your voice to advocate for equitable access, screening, prevention, services and programming.”

The Dayton Gay Men's Chorus under the direction of Kathy Clark perform at the 28th Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Dayton event Oct. 11 at Day Air Ballpark. PHOTO BY RUSSELL FLORENCE JR.

Credit: Russell Florence

icon to expand image

Credit: Russell Florence

Dayton native Dwan Tarrance, a teacher at David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center, was among attendees eager to share their story. Diagnosed at 32, she continues to encourage others as a 17-year survivor.

“I am here as a living example for many of my friends and family members, and hopefully, prayerfully, to these women walking for someone or for themselves,” said Tarrance, 56. “This disease touches many lives and we all need support. It’s all about your mindset. A (diagnosis) doesn’t mean the end.”

Dwan Tarrance, a Dayton Public Schools teacher, was among the many breast cancer survivors attending the 28th Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Dayton event Oct. 11 at Day Air Ballpark. PHOTO BY RUSSELL FLORENCE JR.

Credit: Russell Florence

icon to expand image

Credit: Russell Florence

American Cancer Society states an estimated 11,800 individuals in Ohio will hear the words, “You have breast cancer” in 2025. Statistics also reveal breast cancer incidence is still impacting certain groups of women more than others.

Black women have a 38% higher likelihood of dying from breast cancer compared to white women, despite a 5% lower likelihood of being diagnosed. Black women also have the lowest survival for every known stage of diagnosis, largely reflecting differences in access to care.

Dayton Dragons Mascot Gem makes new friends at the 28th Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Dayton event Oct. 11 at Day Air Ballpark. PHOTO BY RUSSELL FLORENCE JR.

Credit: Russell Florence

icon to expand image

Credit: Russell Florence

Michigan native Lynnette Adams of Dayton had two major surgeries this year following her diagnosis of Stage 0 breast cancer in 2024. She viewed the event as a welcoming space for conversation and empowerment.

“Events like the Breast Cancer Awareness Walk is important because it raises awareness, provides education, moral support for family members going through the breast cancer (journey) and a reflective (opportunity) for family members that have transitioned,” Adams said. “I’m doing well today. And, Lord willing, I’ll be turning 40 in five months.”

Music and dancing were among the activities at the 28th Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Dayton event Oct. 11 at Day Air Ballpark. PHOTO BY RUSSELL FLORENCE JR.

Credit: Russell Florence

icon to expand image

Credit: Russell Florence

Teressa Jones of Dayton, a nine-year survivor, also praised the importance of the event.

“There are a lot of people who have been touched by cancer somehow — even men,” said Jones, 51. “You have to be aware of your body. Women should do a monthly and annual checkup. Events like today are helpful in letting people know they are not alone.”

A pair of goats donned in pink in support of the 28th Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Dayton event Oct. 11 at Day Air Ballpark. PHOTO BY RUSSELL FLORENCE JR.

Credit: Russell Florence

icon to expand image

Credit: Russell Florence

In Other News
1
Trotwood, Miamisburg, Moraine, other cities part of boil advisory...
2
Six competing for three council seats in Yellow Springs race
3
Careers of the future: Dayton Public sophomores learn what’s ahead for...
4
Three men vying for Monroe Twp. trustee seat
5
Clearcreek Elementary takes learning beyond the four walls of a...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.