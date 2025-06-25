Thousands without power, mainly in Montgomery County, after storms

Thousands are without power, mainly in Montgomery County, after strong thunderstorms moved through the area Wednesday afternoon.
As of 4:20 p.m., AES reported 2,740 power customers in the dark in Montgomery County.
The total number of customers without power, by county, are as follows as of 4:20 p.m., according to the AES and Duke Energy outage maps.
Butler: 2
Champaign: 1
Clark: 8
Darke: 59
Greene: 4
Miami: 6
Montgomery: 2740
Preble: 158
Warren: 1
