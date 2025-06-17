Three Birds opens in Dayton: Here’s what to expect

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“Thanks for all your support and all the anticipation,” said Chris Dimmick, who owns the restaurant with David Kittredge, Ginger Roddick and Chef Jorge Guzman. “It’s been a really fun process to breathe new life into this historic building.”

What to expect at Three Birds

Customers can expect New American cuisine with items such as a smash burger, chicken wings, pimento cheese, tuna tataki, corn dog shrimp, salads, rotisserie chicken, steak frites, cacio e pepe, and much more.

“We really just wanted to create a space and a menu that was accessible to as many folks as possible,” Dimmick said.

The smash burger on the menu pays homage to Kittredge’s Oklahoma roots.

Another unique item, the corn dog shrimp, is something Kittredge and Roddick saw at a friend’s restaurant in Austin, Texas and they wanted to put their own version of it on the menu.

“We want to make sure there’s no pretense in what we’re doing,” Dimmick said. “We’re still committed to the same level of quality ingredients — chef-driven menu items that we can feel proud of.”

Three Birds, which has a full bar, plans to eventually offer seasonal menus to compliment their core menu. This will give their culinary team the opportunity to be creative.

Creating a family friendly space

“I think the experience for families is something that has driven a lot of the intention of this project and it’s reflected all over the place,” Dimmick said.

From the kids menu featuring healthier versions of standard menu items to the plastic kid cups and how they train their team to facilitate an experience with kids, Three Birds offers a family-friendly environment.

For example, the restaurant will offer a “bird’s nest” to children that might need a quick snack before eating their meal.

“I’m very proud of it. As a father of two girls now that are four and two, I have a different perspective on dining out and what’s possible,” Dimmick said. “I think if we can marry a family-friendly environment in the early evenings with some sophistication and push the kids’ palates a little bit here and there it’s going to be really awesome.”

Dimmick worked with his daughter’s Montessori teacher to create a variety of kid-friendly activities that can be ordered off the back of the restaurant’s menu.

One activity in particular he is excited about is a game similar to I-Spy where kids get a set of binoculars and can look for hidden bird figurines around the restaurant.

This will not only give kids something different to do, but introduce them to the hobby of birding that is especially prevalent in the Dayton region.

A special place in their hearts

When the owners of The Idea Collective came to Dayton in 2016 to open Sueño and Tender Mercy, Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill was a place they went to often.

In 2023, they were connected with Bob Byers, the owner of Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill, by mutual friends when they had heard he was thinking about retiring.

“That’s a legacy type of opportunity that you just don’t pass up,” Dimmick said. “It’s so rare. It’s so special.”

At 68 years old, Byers retired and sold the property after 17 years.

Roddick said they wanted to take the building back to its original era of the Parkmoor, while adding their own flair.

“The original design for that building actually won architectural awards when it was built as the Parkmoor,” Kittredge said.

“Having seen what it originally looked liked, we were really excited to take it back,” Roddick said. “Mid-century modern is one of my favorite periods to design for.”

From young families moving to the area to those that have been anchoring the Patterson Park neighborhood for decades, Three Birds will carry on the tradition of being a neighborhood staple.

“Come hangout. Come flock over. We’ll see you guys soon,” Dimmick said.

HOW TO GO

Reservations are available online with 50 percent of the indoor and outdoor seating. The other half will be for walk-ins.

For more information and updates, visit the restaurant’s Instagram page (@threebirdsdyt).