Three candidates to seek Butler Twp. trustee seats

Jackson and Thein are incumbents, having both been elected in 2021.

Betz previously served as a Butler Twp. trustee, as well, from 2017 to 2021.

Kenneth Betz

A 50-year resident of Butler Twp., Betz is a retired director of both the Miami Valley Regional Crime Laboratory and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

He has experience on boards of directors for organizations like Downtown Dayton Lions Club, Solvita and Lions Eye Bank of West Central Ohio.

He said he’s seeking a trustee seat because he takes great pride in his community.

“I believe in preserving what makes Butler Township great — our open spaces, parks and the natural beauty of the township — while also encouraging thoughtful progress and balanced growth that benefits our residents,” Betz said.

If elected, Betz will “provide a voice” to township residents, he said.

“(I will respect) the views of our citizens while ensuring future progress with a purpose (by) developing a 3- to 5-year plan for the future of our township, including land use and expansion opportunities for balanced growth,” he said, adding that he will also prioritize resident input.

“Engaging with our citizens allows us to better serve them,” he said.

Bryson Jackson

Jackson serves as lead pastor for the Gospel Heights Church in Huber Heights.

He has experience serving with the Chambers of Commerce in both the Huber Heights and Vandalia-Butler chapters.

Jackson said he wants to be a “leading voice” for his community by continuing in his trustee role.

“I believe in servant leadership and active participation in practical decision-making for my neighbors and friends. The current trustee team is making good headway in a stable and strong future for Butler Twp.,” he said. “We have a diverse team that is unified in our vision for where we are going. We need to continue our strong trajectory, keep Butler Twp. fiscally viable while providing top level service to our residents.”

If re-elected, Jackson said he will focus on stability and innovation to keep the township’s services reliable and efficient, with a priority on adequate police funding.

“Through the chamber of commerce and the city of Vandalia, I will prioritize collaboration with the school district and strong relationships for solutions across our community (by fighting) for smart spending plans,“ he said. ”We have a strong financial picture right now, and we will fight for that to keep Butler Twp. a viable community offering top-tier living as a premier suburb of Dayton.”

Mike Thein

Thein currently works for Abbey Investment Services and operates his own business, Thein Financial. He has experience on the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Butler Twp. board of zoning appeals and budget committees.

With more than 25 years of experience as a resident and business owner in Butler Twp., Thein said he’s seeking re-election to continue the past four years of progress.

“I will continue to serve Butler Twp. through servant leadership, a steady and innovative mindset, delivering safe neighborhoods, deeper partnership with our school district and fiscal discipline with a balanced budget every year,” he said. Thein highlighted “stability and innovation” as top priorities.

“We are constantly keeping track of our police, fire and maintenance departments to make sure they have what is need for Butler Twp. residents,” he said. “This helps keep safe neighborhoods. We also have a great relationship with the school district now and plan to keep that relationship moving forward.”