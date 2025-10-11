Three men vying for Monroe Twp. trustee seat

Michael Flora

Flora was appointed trustee four years ago to take the place of long-time trustee Martin English, and then he was elected two years ago.

“I’m running again for office because of my belief in acting in the best interests of the community while being fiscally responsible,” Flora said. “I have a very strong belief in providing the basic service of Fire/EMS, road maintenance, zoning and managing our five cemeteries.”

The number one issue in the township is how to maintain its roads, Flora said.

“We are responsible for over 28 miles of roadway in the township,” he said. “The price to resurface a mile of road has increased from around $150K four years ago to $350K today. Being fiscally conservative with our township money and applying for grants is the one way to combat today’s road expenses. In the last few years, our township employees have learned to do some repairs that would have been contracted at a higher expense in the past.”

Rodney Martino

Martino is making his first bid for a public office, saying he would bring 30 years of business experience, guiding the township with fiscal responsibility while serving community needs.

“After speaking with Monroe Twp. residents, I understand that one of the biggest needs is taking care of our roads. As trustee, one of my top priorities would be securing funding to keep them in excellent condition for a township we can be all proud of,” he said. “Another key issue facing Monroe Twp. is balancing growth. I believe it’s important that new development is managed carefully so it fits the character of our township.”

Martino said his 30 years as a local businessman, working with local residents, would help make him a good trustee.

Explore Tipp City wants to know what residents want from their parks

“That experience taught me the value of listening, being accountable and finding practical solutions. I know how to manage resources wisely and will bring that same commitment to serving Monroe Twp.” he said.

Luke Zerkle

Zerkle said the township has always been his home.

“I’m passionate about serving the community that’s given me so much. When news of a trustee vacancy arose, many neighbors encouraged me to step forward. With my deep knowledge of our township and a proven record of volunteer service, I’m ready to help Monroe Township thrive—making it an even better place to live, work, and play,” he said.

Explore Miami County commissioners continue mulling over options for jail

Among top issues needing addressed are road maintenance, increased heavy vehicle/semi traffic and communication and transparency, Zerkle said.

For road maintenance, “I will work with the other trustees to continue prioritizing repairs and improvements, so our infrastructure keeps up with community needs,” he said.

With truck traffic, Zerkle said he supports efforts to look for practical ways to protect roads and neighborhoods.

As for communication/transparency, he would use his knowledge of the area and experience with social media and other communication tools “so everyone feels informed and included.”