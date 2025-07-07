Three sisters ready to compete in market hog show at Montgomery County Fair

The three Shell sisters from Farmersville weighed eight hogs in preparation for the Wednesday show. Lucy, Elly and Liberty Shell are each Blue Ribbon Livestock 4-H Club members and have been attending the fair for years.

Jami Shell, the mother of the three daughters, said her children have learned responsibility and independence participating in 4-H.

She said they have learned skills like eye contact, shaking hands and remaining respectful at the competitive level.

“What we’ve learned through 4-H is it really teaches them the value of hard work and what a work ethic really is at a young age,” Jami Shell said.

The county fair remains a large event where club members present their various animals in a show setting to be judged after months of raising the animal through daily care and grooming.

Blue Ribbon Livestock 4-H Club is the largest 4-H club in Montgomery County with nearly 80 members ranging in age. The 16-year-old club president, Lucy Shell, spoke about the process of the hog weigh-ins.

“The weight kind of determines what class they’re in,” said Lucy Shell, president of the Blue Ribbon Livestock club. “There’s lightweight, middleweight and heavy weight.”

Liberty Shell, 11, said handling the hogs can be difficult.

“(It’s) really just trying not to get frustrated because they’re like humans, they have their own personalities,” Liberty Shell said. “It’s difficult sometimes.”

Credit: Daphne Graeter Credit: Daphne Graeter

She said various training methods differ between her and her sister’s and described each of the methods as a mix of everything from nurturing the hogs to working with them.

Showmanship is evaluated by the judges. It’s based on an animal’s condition and how well it is handled by the club member.

Jami Shell said age may determine showmanship but age does not separate which show a club member is in.

“You might be 17 and you might be nine,” Jamie Shell said. “They all show together, they support each other.”

Credit: Daphne Graeter Credit: Daphne Graeter

Elly Shell, 14, said she learned responsibility while helping younger club members. Known as Cloverbuds, they range from ages 5-7.

“The little kids look up to us and ask us questions,” Elly Shell said. “I take away things that I learn from Lucy and give it to other people.”

Lucy Shell said she loves participating with her two younger sisters.

“I think we rely on each other a lot,” Lucy Shell said. “The feeling you get when they’re going in the ring and you’re sitting on the side, you just feel so proud.”

What to know

What: Montgomery County Fair

Where: 645 Infirmary Road

When: Noon to 10 p.m. through Saturday