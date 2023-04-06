Three taken to hospital after RTA bus crash

Three people were injured after a crash involving a Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority bus in Dayton Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Rosedale Drive and Lexington Avenue after a police officer called in the crash at 5:19 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Dispatch records said that initial reports from the scene said that as many as five people might have been injured, and three medics responded.
Medics took three people to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center. Their conditions are not known.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
