Three taken to hospital after RTA bus crash

Local News
By
23 minutes ago

Three people were injured after a crash involving a Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority bus in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Rosedale Drive and Lexington Avenue after a police officer called in the crash at 5:19 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Dispatch records said that initial reports from the scene said that as many as five people might have been injured, and three medics responded.

Medics took three people to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center. Their conditions are not known.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

