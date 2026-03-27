Thug Rider enforcer sentenced to 9 years in prison in violent crime conspiracy

Smith previously pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to engage in racketeering and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

He was one of 14 members of the motorcycle gang indicted in an investigation into violent crimes reportedly committed by the group.

Sentencing memos identified Smith as the group’s enforcer, who would serve as the clubhouse’s bouncer and enforce club rules.

Smith and other Thug Riders, including Juan Robles and Brandon Fisher, planned and executed the bombing of a former member’s truck in Huber Heights on May 25, 2021, according to court records.

The explosion reportedly destroyed the truck and caused blast damage to the former member’s home.

He was also allegedly among the gang members involved in the deadly shooting of 43-year-old Joseph Nicholson in Harrison Twp. on Sept. 26, 2021.

Smith, Fisher and Matthew Hawkins and other unmated members shot at an SUV near Neva and North Dixie drives, according to a sentencing memo filed by the prosecution.

Nicholson was shot in the back of the head while in the front passenger seat.

Smith left the Thug Riders immediately after the shooting, according to sentencing memos.

In addition to the Huber Heights explosion and Harrison Twp. shooting, an indictment accused the Thug Riders of the following:

• A gunfight on April 9, 2023, at a rival motorcycle group’s clubhouse in Lexington, Kentucky. The Thug Riders reportedly fired 192 rounds during the attack, but no one was injured.

• A fight at a Dayton bar on June 17, 2023. According to the indictment, the gang broke a man’s leg and gave him a black eye.

• A gunfight at another motorcycle club’s clubhouse in Springfield on March 20, 2024. Joey Marshall and Fisher allegedly tried to force their way into the clubhouse, resulting in gunfire. Fisher was shot twice in the head, according to court records.

• The assault of two members of a rival motorcycle club in London, Ohio, on March 16, 2024.

As of Friday, eight members have been convicted and sentenced — Smith, Hawkins, Marshall, Cody Hughes, Daniel Hutten, Joseph Rader, Michael Henry and Michael Reese, according to court documents.

Robles, Justin Baker, Jared Peters and Brent Egleston have pleaded guilty but have not been sentenced.

Fisher had a change of plea hearing scheduled for last October, but the outcome was not available as of Friday. Norman Beach’s case is still pending.