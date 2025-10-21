Thug Rider sentenced to prison after pleading guilty

• Sentencing: Judge Michael J. Newman sentenced Daniel Hutten to 18 months in prison and one year of supervised release, according to U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio records.

What was he convicted of?

• Plea: Hutten pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering before being sentenced on Monday.

Who else is involved?

• Fourteen charged: More than a dozen Thug Riders members were indicted in a conspiracy scheme to commit violent crimes in Southwest Ohio.

Including Hutten, 14 members where charged — Juan A. Robles, Joey A. Marshall, Jared T. Peters, Brandon W. Fisher, John A. Smith, Norman D. Beach, Michael S. Henry, Michael L. Reese, Matthew J. Hawkins, Justin J. Baker, Brent A. Egleston, Joseph M. Rader and Cody Hughes.

• Gang leaders: Robles helped start the Thug Riders Dayton chapter and was the Midwest regional “boss” at the time of the indictment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Marshall was the sergeant at arms for the Midwest region.

Peters, Beach and Smith were the former president, vice president and enforcer for the Dayton chapter.

Egleston, Fisher and Reese allegedly were the president, sergeant at arms and enforcer of the Dayton chapter at the time of the indictment.

What are they accused of?

• Violent crimes: Members reportedly committed multiple violent crimes, including murder, assault and arson, in Southwest Ohio and Kentucky.

The indictment accused the Thug Riders of the following incidents:

• The explosion of a former member’s pick-up truck in Huber Heights on May 25, 2021.

• The fatal shooting of 43-year-old Joseph Nicholson in Harrison Twp. on Sept. 26, 2021.

• A gunfight on April 9, 2023, at a rival motorcycle group’s clubhouse in Lexington, Kentucky. The Thug Riders reportedly fired 192 rounds during the attack, but no one was injured.

• A fight at a Dayton bar on June 17, 2023. The gang allegedly broke a man’s leg and gave him a black eye.

• A gunfight at another motorcycle club’s clubhouse in Springfield on March 20, 2024. Fisher was reportedly shot twice in the head.

• The assault of two members of a rival motorcycle club in London, Ohio, on March 16, 2024.

Where do the other cases stand?

• Sentenced: Two other Thug Riders were sentenced previously. Newman sentenced Henry to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release and Rader to 15 months in prison and one year of probation. • Pleaded guilty: Hughes, Baker, Peters and Hawkins pleaded guilty but have not been sentenced yet.

Hughes is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 12. Sentencing dates have not been set for Baker, Peters and Hawkins.

Fisher had a change of plea hearing scheduled for Oct. 7, but the details of the hearing are not available as of Tuesday.