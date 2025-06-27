Thunderstorms bring high water, flooding advisories for area counties

Flood Advisories are in effect for the three counties until 9 p.m., and a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for southeaster Warren County until 8:30 p.m.

Flash Flood Warnings in Montgomery and Greene counties have expired.

During the advisories, the NWS warned residents could see flooding in low-lying and poorly-drained areas. It also warned of flash flooding in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

In West Carrollton, photos showed flooding along Tulip Drive and E. Gibbons Road after a stream overflowed its banks.

Flooding was reported on Woodman Drive, with police blocking traffic from driving through the water.

Flooding was also reported on eastbound U.S. 35 near James H. McGee Drive, where cars reportedly had trouble getting through the water, the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center confirmed.

