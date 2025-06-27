Thunderstorms bring high water, flooding advisories for area counties

Credit: Sharyn Boyle

Local News
By
47 minutes ago
X

Strong thunderstorms across the area brought flooding Thursday afternoon, particularly in a few area counties.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Thursday afternoon Flood Advisories and Flash Flood Warnings were issued for Greene, Montgomery and Warren counties.

Flood Advisories are in effect for the three counties until 9 p.m., and a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for southeaster Warren County until 8:30 p.m.

Flash Flood Warnings in Montgomery and Greene counties have expired.

During the advisories, the NWS warned residents could see flooding in low-lying and poorly-drained areas. It also warned of flash flooding in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

In West Carrollton, photos showed flooding along Tulip Drive and E. Gibbons Road after a stream overflowed its banks.

Flooding was reported on Woodman Drive, with police blocking traffic from driving through the water.

Flooding was also reported on eastbound U.S. 35 near James H. McGee Drive, where cars reportedly had trouble getting through the water, the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center confirmed.

Flooding on Tulip Drive and E. Gibbons Road in West Carrollton Thursday, June 26, 2025. SHARYN BOYLE / STAFF

Credit: Sharyn Boyle

icon to expand image

Credit: Sharyn Boyle

Flooding on Tulip Drive and E. Gibbons Road in West Carrollton Thursday, June 26, 2025. SHARYN BOYLE / STAFF

Credit: Sharyn Boyle

icon to expand image

Credit: Sharyn Boyle

Flooding on Tulip Drive and E. Gibbons Road in West Carrollton Thursday, June 26, 2025. SHARYN BOYLE / STAFF

Credit: Sharyn Boyle

icon to expand image

Credit: Sharyn Boyle

In Other News
1
Verdict reached for man accused of being hired to start 2024 blaze
2
Greene County assistant prosecutor will become Montgomery County judge
3
Human remains found following SWAT standoff in Kettering
4
WATCH: SWAT arrests Kettering man while investigating missing person...
5
Man indicted after guns, drugs found in Kettering house where human...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.