Diced in Dayton chef competition is back this fall

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
Miami Valley Meals’ Diced in Dayton competition is back this fall highlighting the creativity of local chefs as they prepare a dish using a box of mystery ingredients.

Diced in Dayton presented by AES Ohio is 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9 at The Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, 1 W. Second St.

This competition is similar to the Food Network reality series “Chopped,” but it also demonstrates what Miami Valley Meals chefs experience every day as the receive an unpredictable surplus of food from suppliers and distributors to transform into meals for those in need.

“Diced in Dayton reflects the heart and ingenuity of our city,” said Miami Valley Meals Executive Director Amanda DeLotelle. “With one in seven neighbors facing food insecurity, this event shines a light on both the need and the creativity of our chefs and community.

Guests attending this event will get to taste the dishes prepared by the chefs and vote for their favorite. At the end of the night, the top two chefs, as voted by the people and by the judges, will compete in a live cook-off.

Chefs planning to compete include:

  • Aaron Braun of NCR Country Club
  • Jaime Bondurant of Blueberry Cafe
  • Josh Cox of The Foundry
  • Carly Hensley of Speakeasy representing Speakeasy Miso, Speakeasy Ramen and 571 Grill and Draft House 
  • Zach Morgan of Little Fish Brewing Company
  • Mariah Poling of Nood Bar
  • Jacob Rodibaugh of Bistecca Italian Steakhouse

More chefs will be announced soon.

This event, now in its fourth year, will serve as a fundraiser for the nonprofit. All funds will go towards the nonprofit organization’s mission to prepare meals for those serving the hungry throughout the Dayton area.

“We’re grateful for the support that fuels our work and keeps the spirit of care alive in Dayton,” DeLotelle said.

MORE DETAILS

General admission tickets are $75 and includes entry at 6 p.m. to sample from all chefs, as well as free parking in the ARTS Garage.

VIP tickets are $150 and includes early entry at 5:30 p.m. to sample from all chefs, access to a VIP lounge area, two drink tickets, one raffle ticket, free parking in the ARTS Garage and an exclusive gift.

Reserved tables for eight people with VIP ticket benefits are available for $1,440.

Those interested in sponsorship or providing a raffle item, should contact Communications Manager Taylor Naragon at taylor@miamivalleymeals.org.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit miamivalleymeals.org/diced-in-dayton or the organization’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@miamivalleymeals).

