Breaking: 18-year-old shot, killed in Dayton; suspect in custody

TIMELESS DAYTON PHOTOS: 172-year-old home taken ‘down to the studs’ gets new life

22 La Belle
22 La Belle
22 La Belle
22 La Belle
22 La Belle
22 La Belle
22 La Belle
22 La Belle
22 La Belle
1 / 9
Barbara and Joe Diekers live at 22 La Belle St. in St. Anne's Hill Historic District. CONTRIBUTED