Tipp City chamber leader strives to build strong relationships

The chamber’s leader wears many hats with McKee’s initial tasks including planning for the organization’s annual gala held the first week of December at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy.

“I came at the 11th hour, but we pulled it off,” she said of the event during which the chamber presents its annual awards such as business of the year and citizen of the year.

This month, she is working on plans for events/activities for the year while also handling planning for chamber ribbon cuttings at businesses.

McKee said she enjoyed a meet and greet held by the chamber. “I love working with people,” she said, calling herself very outgoing. “I think establishing, building and maintaining relationships is so important. I want to learn how I can be of service,” she said.

After graduating from Tippecanoe High School, McKee attended Butler University, studying human communication and organizational leadership. She studied for a time in London and during college summers, experienced internships in New York City.

After graduating from Butler in 2018, McKee was on her way to Chicago where she worked in human resources for Crate and Barrel and later at the Medinah Country Club, which is on the PGA Tour.

When she returned home for marriage, she realized she might need to expand her horizons as far as employment. “At Medinah, I really loved working with all types of people and relationship building. That was something I felt called … that no matter what I am doing, I want to be in a position where I can build relationships with every type of person and provide encouragement, too,” she said.

She thinks her knowledge of Tipp City and its rich history will be beneficial in the chamber role, McKee said. “It is so important in this role to have someone who understands Tipp City and to have someone who can do it justice. I know there are a lot of people who don’t want things to change. How can we keep the rich history and continue to be innovative and add value in new and fun ways?” she said of one of her challenges.

She has enjoyed the job so far, including a joint promotion with the Downtown Tipp City Partnership on social media of downtown businesses for the holiday. “I am thinking of ways to keep it exciting, keep it fresh while keeping the tradition of Tipp City alive,” McKee said.

Among activities in the works is a block party, with DTCP, for the solar eclipse coming this spring and the biennial Taste of Tipp City.

She said she misses her friends and the “amazing church community I had” in Chicago but enjoys being home. Among the benefits so far, she said, is being able to walk to work in downtown Tipp City from her home.

Anyone interested in more information about the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce is invited to contact McKee at mmckee@tippcitychamber.og

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com