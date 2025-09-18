Tipp City considers future blasting regulations

City Manager Eric Mack talked with council during its Monday, Sept. 15, meeting about its options.

They are:

Leave the current ordinance as is and allow future blasting to take place.

Change the city ordinance to ban all future blasting.

Or, revise the current code to add more requirements and restrictions to tighten up the code.

“Council asked for more information on what additional restrictions and regulations staff would recommend as they weigh this decision. Staff will do some research, consult with our geo-technical firm and work internally to prepare some information to follow up with council in the near future,” Mack said.

The blasting uproar began this summer when residents living in subdivisions near Summit Landing said blasting started in the neighborhood with little or no notice. A stop work order was issued by the city in early August but explosives had already been placed and the blasting was allowed to go forward for safety purposes. Other safety measure were subsequently implemented and the city hired a geotechnical firm to monitor the ground vibration levels during blasting.

Mack said there have not been issues since the stop work order was issued, and then resumed. All blasting has now been completed with other construction moving forward.