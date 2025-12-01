Tipp City Council to consider new regulations for blasting, use of explosives in construction

“This ordinance introduces new language that will add additional requirements for any contractor seeking a blasting permit. It will also authorize the city to develop an administrative policy to govern blasting procedures moving forward,” he said.

The requirements under consideration include:

Up to a 30-day review process

A formal notification process for nearby residents

Pre-blast surveys completed for at least 80% of affected properties

Restricted hours for blasting

One blast permitted per day

Reduced allowable thresholds for blasting readings

Contractor-funded third-party geotechnical oversight (firm selected by the city)

Site security measures

The city decided to take a look at regulations following outcry this summer over blasting at the Summit Landing subdivision west of I-75. Residents’ concerns about that blasting at the Summit Landing subdivision included vibrations, dust, noise and what some residents considered a lack of proper public notice of blasting plans. Residents said blasting started in the neighborhood with little or no notice.

A stop work order was issued by the city in early August, but explosives had already been placed and the blasting allowed to go forward for safety purposes. Other safety measures were subsequently implemented, and the city hired a geotechnical firm to monitor the ground vibration levels during blasting.

Council will meet Monday at the Government Center. A public hearing will be held on the proposed regulations before council’s vote.

More information on the proposed ordinance before City Council can be found at tippcityohio.gov.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com.