Tipp City elementary roof repaired following leak problem

The asbestos was not disturbed, and no ceiling material fell, Superintendent Aaron Moran said in a weekly report.

District maintenance staff repaired the roof late last week, said Liz Robbins, district communications coordinator.

The Broadway school houses the district’s second and third graders. The gym was closed March 6 after the leak was found during a routine facility check.

The gym remains closed until the ceiling dries and any other work that may be needed is done, said Kim Hagen, district director of business operations.

The community “is well aware” of the presence of asbestos in the school, she said.

“The district has consistently shared this with our stakeholders during a series of community engagements and business tours,” she said.

Voters are being asked Tuesday, March 19, to decide on a school bond issue that would pay to build a prekindergarten through grade eight school building to replace Broadway, Nevin Coppock Elementary, the middle school and classrooms now at L.T. Ball Intermediate School.