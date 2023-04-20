Tipp City events bustling with Weaver in new role

“This was definitely more me than what I was doing,” she said. She had worked in the travel industry and in direct sales. “I am used to juggling a lot of different things, planning events, public speaking. None of that stuff bothers me so I thought alright, I will try this.”

It is Weaver’s first venture into nonprofit work, but she said she is looking forward to her training through the Heritage Ohio downtown organizations program.

She is hoping that her limited retail experience will help as she works to build relationships. “I feel like I can connect with them a little bit better because I know some of the day-to-day stuff they have to deal with,” she said.

Her initial tasks with DTCP include working on planning for upcoming events, including the return beginning in June of the Tippecanoe Market Days. The event was not held for several years before being restarted in 2022. She is working to line up vendors and other necessities for the Market Days that will be held the first Friday of each month over the summer.

A big May event will be the Mom Shop Hop on May 6.

DTCP is always interested in talking with anyone interested in sponsoring events or volunteering to help with events and other tasks. Weaver encouraged anyone interested in either or both activities to contact her.

After growing up in the Union City and Winchester, Ind., area, Weaver has lived in Troy for several years. She has six children, most of whom are adults; two grandchildren; and three golden retrievers. She enjoys golf and is teaching herself how to crochet.

For more information on the DTCP, visit downtowntippcity.org.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com