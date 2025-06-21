Tipp City hometown hero flies with USAF Thunderbirds

Tipp City police officer Jordan Little was honored by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds as a "Hometown Hero" and flew as a VIP in the back seat of an F-16 piloted by Maj. Brandon Maxson during a practice performance before the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Friday, June 20, 2025, in Vandalia. Little was recognized for his life-saving efforts of Justin Trevino, who was also in attendance. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Tipp City police officer Jordan Little was honored by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds as a "Hometown Hero" and flew as a VIP in the back seat of an F-16 piloted by Maj. Brandon Maxson during a practice performance before the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Friday, June 20, 2025, in Vandalia. Little was recognized for his life-saving efforts of Justin Trevino, who was also in attendance. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Local News
By Dion Johnson
1 hour ago
X

Tipp City police officer Jordan Little flew with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Friday during a practice performance the day before the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

The opportunity was gifted to Little as a way to recognize his heroic work in saving the life of Justin Trevino who had went into cardiac arrest in 2024. He provided the 63-year-old man with CPR for four minutes until EMS arrived.

Little was notified in February that he was a finalist for the Ohio Star of Life award. Months later on June 13, Sheila Wallace, a spokeswoman for the Dayton Air Show, reached out to let Little know that he would be flying with the Thunderbirds the following Friday.

Tipp City police officer Jordan Little was honored by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds as a "Hometown Hero" and flew as a VIP in the back seat of an F-16 piloted by Maj. Brandon Maxson during a practice performance before the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Friday, June 20, 2025, in Vandalia. Little was recognized for his life-saving efforts of Justin Trevino, who was also in attendance. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

“It was a lot of fun,” Little said. “I mean, it was one very unique experience, something I’ll definitely never get to do again...It’s incredible. From the time I got here, hanging out with some of the guys, getting to meet everybody, going to do the brief training on all kinds of scenarios. It was just an overall great experience.”

Members of the audience included Little’s family, members of the Tipp City police department, and even Trevino himself along with his wife.

When asked what it means to him to still be able to sit there and watch the show, Trevino describes the feeling as “awesome.”

“It was probably more awesome than that flight Officer Little took,” Trevino said. “Every day is a gift and it’s a gift to me what he did, and the EMS folks, and the other officers coming to our home. It’s a conversation I have with my God every day...I think that people who do awesome things should get their rewards and, my gosh, for a reward, this is cool.”

In addition to the Ohio Star of Life award, Little was also named the 2024 Tipp City Police Officer of the Year. According to Greg Adkins, Tipp City’s chief of police, Little is known for his “vigilance, consistent work ethic, and strong team approach to policing.”

Since Little’s heroic efforts last year, Trevino feels as if the two have become friends with Little stopping by occasionally. As part of his rehab, Trevino and his wife go on daily walks, making sure to always wave to any passing first responders.

Tipp City police officer Jordan Little was honored by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds as a "Hometown Hero" and flew as a VIP in the back seat of an F-16 piloted by Maj. Brandon Maxson during a practice performance before the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Friday, June 20, 2025, in Vandalia. Little was recognized for his life-saving efforts of Justin Trevino, who was also in attendance. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

“I love seeing them around,” Trevino says. “They’re there. They’re present. They’re friends. They’re there to help you and, my gosh, what great help.”

Tipp City police officer Jordan Little was honored by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds as a "Hometown Hero" and flew as a VIP in the back seat of an F-16 piloted by Maj. Brandon Maxson during a practice performance before the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Friday, June 20, 2025, in Vandalia. Little was recognized for his life-saving efforts of Justin Trevino, who was also in attendance. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

Tipp City police officer Jordan Little was honored by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds as a "Hometown Hero" and flew as a VIP in the back seat of an F-16 piloted by Maj. Brandon Maxson during a practice performance before the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Friday, June 20, 2025, in Vandalia. Little was recognized for his life-saving efforts of Justin Trevino, who was also in attendance. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
Mary Evans, ‘unrelenting advocate’ for the rights of returned citizens...
2
Dayton father, Honduran immigrant detained at Butler County Jail will...
3
OneFifteen closing in Dayton, citing economic pressures and millions in...
4
WATCH: SWAT arrests Kettering man while investigating missing person...
5
Gary Sinise’s Lt. Dan Band ready to fire up Flight Fest crowds

About the Author

Graduated from the University of Cincinnati, Dion Johnson works for Dayton Daily News as an intern. He has a deep love for photography and learning about others.