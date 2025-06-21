Tipp City hometown hero flies with USAF Thunderbirds

Little was notified in February that he was a finalist for the Ohio Star of Life award. Months later on June 13, Sheila Wallace, a spokeswoman for the Dayton Air Show, reached out to let Little know that he would be flying with the Thunderbirds the following Friday.

“It was a lot of fun,” Little said. “I mean, it was one very unique experience, something I’ll definitely never get to do again...It’s incredible. From the time I got here, hanging out with some of the guys, getting to meet everybody, going to do the brief training on all kinds of scenarios. It was just an overall great experience.”

Members of the audience included Little’s family, members of the Tipp City police department, and even Trevino himself along with his wife.

When asked what it means to him to still be able to sit there and watch the show, Trevino describes the feeling as “awesome.”

“It was probably more awesome than that flight Officer Little took,” Trevino said. “Every day is a gift and it’s a gift to me what he did, and the EMS folks, and the other officers coming to our home. It’s a conversation I have with my God every day...I think that people who do awesome things should get their rewards and, my gosh, for a reward, this is cool.”

In addition to the Ohio Star of Life award, Little was also named the 2024 Tipp City Police Officer of the Year. According to Greg Adkins, Tipp City’s chief of police, Little is known for his “vigilance, consistent work ethic, and strong team approach to policing.”

Since Little’s heroic efforts last year, Trevino feels as if the two have become friends with Little stopping by occasionally. As part of his rehab, Trevino and his wife go on daily walks, making sure to always wave to any passing first responders.

“I love seeing them around,” Trevino says. “They’re there. They’re present. They’re friends. They’re there to help you and, my gosh, what great help.”

