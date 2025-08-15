Tipp City housing project downsized

The original plans for the subdivision were reviewed earlier this year with approval requiring access to the southern portion of the property through ownership of a piece of land owned by adjacent business, Precision Strip. A staff report said that, although the applicant has been working with the business on acquisition, it has not occurred. Since ownership is required the southern third of the original development is being removed from plans. The developer is hopeful an agreement will be reached, and that area can be developed in the future, said Matt Spring, city development director.

The proposed 192 homes would be on 78.27 acres with 45.215 for housing, 10.6 acres for right of way and 22.425 acres for green/open space. The construction is proposed in four phases ranging from 36 lots to 64 lots each. The project build out time is estimated at eight to 10 years, Spring said.

The subdivision will have two connection points to adjacent neighborhoods through North Hyatt Street at Prairie Willow Avenue and Manchester Drive.

Planned subdivision enhancements include a nature trail, a scenic nature path surrounding the subdivision, two passive parks and a sidewalk for connectivity along Hyatt Street.

Two years ago, the Tipp City Council rejected a proposed rezoning of this land to light industrial use shortly after its annexation to the city. The land now is zoned R-1C urban residential.

After the industrial zoning was rejected, the city did a study of the sanitary sewer capacity in the area and the applicant had a traffic study done to determine the impact of development on the neighboring area. The sewer study determined sanitary sewer could be provided to the number of homes proposed.

The planning board recommended plan approval by City Council with compliance with city engineer minor revisions and submission to the city of construction and subdivider’s agreements, fees, insurance certificate and surety of $3,382,500 to cover public improvement costs, if needed.

If built as originally proposed, the development would have brought the largest number of lots proposed in a housing development in years. With the reduction in lots in the revised plan, other subdivisions are larger such as Woodlawn, Windmere and Rosewood Creek, Spring said.

