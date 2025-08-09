Tipp City lifts stop order on blasting

In recent weeks, city staff has been working with HTA, a subcontractor in the work to install utilities in the subdivision, regarding their request to use blasting as a method to remove rock needed for infrastructure installation. While blasting is currently permitted under city ordinance, it is a method that is seldom used, City Manager Eric Mack said Friday in a weekly report. The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office was asked to conduct a site visit to verify that all work will be performed safely, Mack said.

Although the stop work order was issued Wednesday morning, the contractor had already placed explosives onsite. The State Fire Marshal’s Office recommended that the city allow the blasting to take place due to safety hazards of having the explosives on site, Mack said. The blasting did take place.

Blasting regulations may be reviewed by City Council following the recent concerns, Mack said.

HTA Enterprises Inc. has contracted with Kentuckiana Seismic & Survey Inc. to offer pre-blast surveys to residents and business owners within a defined radius of the worksite. The city will revisit the pre-blast survey procedures, Mack said.

The stop work order obtained from the city fire division Friday stated the order was issued because of the alleged failure to provide required 24-hour notice of the blasting schedule.

Blasting is set to resume on Monday through Friday, Aug. 11-15. The blasting will occur twice daily during regular work hours, Haller said.