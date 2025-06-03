Tipp City man accused of sexual abuse in Miami County

A 45-year-old Tipp City man is facing sex abuse charges in an ongoing investigation in Miami County.
Dominick Robert Funaro was charged with five counts of sexual battery in Miami County Municipal Court.
A not guilty plea was entered in court Tuesday and Funaro’s bond was set at $25,000. His next hearing is scheduled for June 10.
The sex abuse occurred around Nov. 1 through May 31 in Monroe Twp., according to court documents.
Funaro was arrested on Monday. The arrest came after Miami County Sheriff’s Office detectives began an investigation into allegations reported in the county, the sheriff’s office said.
Additional details about what prompted the investigation were not provided.
Funaro is being held in the Miami County Jail.
