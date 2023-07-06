BreakingNews
Tipp City man dies in Sunday crash in Bethel Twp.
Tipp City man dies in Sunday crash in Bethel Twp.

44 minutes ago

A 60-year-old Tipp City man died after an SUV hit a concrete drain pipe in Miami County on Sunday.

The crash was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 6600 block of Ross Road in Bethel Twp.

David Leon Eagan was driving a 2018 Toyota Rav4 west on Ross Road when the SUV went off the right side of the road and hit a concrete drain pipe, according to a crash report filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Eagan was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers listed in his vehicle at the time of the crash.

