Tipp City man dies in Sunday crash in Bethel Twp.

A 60-year-old Tipp City man died after an SUV hit a concrete drain pipe in Miami County on Sunday.

The crash was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 6600 block of Ross Road in Bethel Twp.

David Leon Eagan was driving a 2018 Toyota Rav4 west on Ross Road when the SUV went off the right side of the road and hit a concrete drain pipe, according to a crash report filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Eagan was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers listed in his vehicle at the time of the crash.