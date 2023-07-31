Tipp City man gets at least 5 years in prison for friend’s drug OD death

TROY — A Tipp City man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 2022 drug death of his friend was sentenced Monday to five to 7.5 years in prison.

Brant Price, 36, pleaded guilty in June to involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound in the Aug. 12, 2022, death of Rodney Salyer, 27, of Covington.

Judge Stacy Wall sentenced Price in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Wall told Price that Salyer was “someone who trusted you.” Price and Salyer had overdosed in front of each other before, and survived, the judge said.

“I think about it every day,” Price said of Salyer’s death. “I am sorry for the family. I am just sorry.”