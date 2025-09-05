Tipp City man sentenced to prison for 12 sex crimes

The sex abuse occurred around Nov. 1 through May 31 in Monroe Twp. and involved a 13-year-old girl known to Funaro, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty to the 12 charges Aug. 8.

Judge Stacy Wall sentenced Funaro to both concurrent and consecutive sentences on the charges. The consecutive sentences were necessary because of the danger he poses to the public and those who trust him.

“Defendant does not recognize the criminal nature of his conduct and enjoyed the sexual contact,” the court sentencing entry stated. Wall said she further found that Funaro showed no remorse for his action.

Funaro had no prior felony convictions.

He was designated as a Tier III sex offender. The designation will require him to register as a sex offender every 90 days in the county in which he lives following release from prison. The registration will be for the rest of his life.