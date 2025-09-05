Tipp City man sentenced to prison for 12 sex crimes

Dominick Funaro, 45, sentenced to spend more than two decades in prison.
FILE PHOTO

FILE PHOTO
Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

A 45-year-old Tipp City man convicted of 12 felony sexual battery charges was sentenced to 24 to 27 years in prison in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Dominick Funaro was arrested this summer after Miami County sheriff’s office detectives began an investigation of allegations of sexual abuse reported in the county. Funaro later was arrested on four sexual battery charges before the county grand jury returned eight additional counts of sexual battery.

Dominick Funaro, 45, of Tipp City was sentenced in Miami County Common Pleas Court to spend 24-27 years in prison for 12 counts of sexual battery. COURTESY OF THE MIAMI COUNTY JAIL

icon to expand image

The sex abuse occurred around Nov. 1 through May 31 in Monroe Twp. and involved a 13-year-old girl known to Funaro, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty to the 12 charges Aug. 8.

Judge Stacy Wall sentenced Funaro to both concurrent and consecutive sentences on the charges. The consecutive sentences were necessary because of the danger he poses to the public and those who trust him.

“Defendant does not recognize the criminal nature of his conduct and enjoyed the sexual contact,” the court sentencing entry stated. Wall said she further found that Funaro showed no remorse for his action.

Funaro had no prior felony convictions.

He was designated as a Tier III sex offender. The designation will require him to register as a sex offender every 90 days in the county in which he lives following release from prison. The registration will be for the rest of his life.

In Other News
1
Ohio Senator says he’s optimistic Intel will continue to invest in...
2
Termination notice for Fairmont HS aide cites immoral conduct...
3
Agnes is a late-night weekend food option in downtown Dayton
4
Miamisburg to celebrate nearly $10.3M park upgrade Saturday
5
Casey’s General Store proposes Franklin location

About the Author