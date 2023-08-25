Tipp City OKs annexations; gas stations aim to raze businesses, build new stores

TIPP CITY — City Council has approved annexations of land near Interstate 75′s Exit 69 for Sheetz and Quik Trip gas stations/convenience stores at Tipp City’s north end.

The annexation of the two pieces of land located off Kessler-Cowlesville Road in Monroe Twp. was approved earlier in August by the township trustees.

Council, whose members in recent months have discussed how they think the community already has enough gas stations and banks, voted to support the annexations Monday.

During discussion on the first of two annexations, Councilman Ryan Liddy called for a moratorium on gas stations “until it (council) makes a decision on future gas stations development.”

The earlier discussions on the gas stations/convenience stores and banks were focused on property in what the city refers to as the uptown area near the other Tipp City interstate interchange at Exit 68 and West Main Street.

The city has issued a request for proposals for a development plan for the area at and near that interchange and west to County Road 25A. Those proposals are due in September.

A motion to table the first annexation request, from Sheetz, failed by a 3-3 vote.

That property is at 59-85 Kessler-Cowlesville Road and covers 4.88 acres. The property is now the home of Four Star Tool Rental, said Matt Spring, city development director. The current buildings would be razed, he said.

Council heard from Nick Greene of the Montrose Group, representing Sheetz.

“We think this is a great site for Sheetz. It makes a lot of sense, is an improvement to what is there now,” Greene said. Typically, around 30 people work at a Sheetz business, he said.

Council continued to discuss the proposal before voting 5-1 to accept the 4.88-acre annexation. Liddy cast the lone “no” vote.

The properties proposed for annexation lie across the street from each other.

The second proposal is for a site targeted by Quik Trip. The property is 1.6 acres at 4120 S. County Road 25A, at Kessler-Cowlesviille Road.

This is the site today of Knickerbocker Pools. This structure also would be razed and rebuilt further south on County Road 25A, Spring said.

According to Quik Trip’s web site, the chain has 1,008 gas station / convenience stores nationwide, but none in Ohio.

The annexations also would require approval by the Miami County commissioners.

