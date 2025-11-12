Tipp City prohibits commercial cultivation, processing, dispensing of marijuana

Council’s ordinance stated the prohibition would be in the best interest of the public health, safety and welfare.

Mayor Logan Rogers said he would vote for the ban because the state currently takes all taxes from the cannabis operations.

“There would be no incentive for us” to allow for the businesses locally, he said.

Councilman John Kessler agreed.

“There is no economic benefit at this time,” he said.

“I don’t think a business like this fits with our community whether or not we are receiving a tax benefit,” said Councilman Ryan Liddy.

Council President Kathryn Huffman agreed, saying that while there might be a financial benefit in the future, she questioned whether the cannabis operations were the type of business desired in the community.

No citizens commented on the proposal before council’s 7-0 vote.

