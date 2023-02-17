Tipp City residents give feedback on school building planning

Priorities identified included new buildings, security/safety and addressing HVAC issues experienced today with older buildings.

The Ohio School Facilities Construction Commission process for working with schools and providing funding was briefly outlined. The district’s share of a construction project at this time is 58 percent.

Based on OFCC guidelines the district’s student numbers fall under a two building facilities master plan, said Wayne Coleman of Garmann Miller. The district now has five buildings – Nevin Coppock and Broadway elementary schools, L.T. Ball Intermediate School, a 6-8 grades middle school and the high school.

The high school is the newest of district buildings and past proposals have included removal of the two elementary buildings.

“Could you talk OFCC into a three-building plan? Possibly,” Coleman said.

Participants asked to show preference for grade bands in possible building scenarios gave most support to a pre-kindergarten through grade five building, a six through eight middle school and nine through 12 at the high school. The second most liked scenario was prekindergarten through third grade, grades four through six and grades seven through 12.

A capacity study at the high school is planned in March, consultants said.

One participant said more specific information is needed such as the number of students who could be accommodated at the high school. It is hard to make decisions without more numbers, she said.

Comments throughout the meeting reflected themes heard when the district last sought voter support of a facilities bond . issue in 2019. That plan for renovations and an addition to L.T. Ball Intermediate School for prekindergarten through grade five was defeated by approximately 200 votes.

One resident said it is important to have a plan for the Broadway school site, which is located in a residential area including historic homes near the downtown.

Another suggested the board look at saving a portion of the Tipp Central Building next to Broadway school for a board office and community space. Another suggested also keeping the Broadway gymnasium because of need for more gym space in the community.

District Superintendent Mark Stefanik said such a project would not qualify for any state funding. Residents said the community could be asked to pay for that portion of the project itself.

A second community input meeting is planned from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 7 at L.T. Ball Intermediate School.

