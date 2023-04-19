Tipp City Schools closes Friday for high school senior’s funeral

Tipp City Schools will be closed Friday to allow students and staff to attend the funeral of Tippecanoe High School senior Carson Robbins.
The 17-year-old star football player and wrestler died last Friday after what was described in his obituary as a “brief, hard-fought illness.”
The district announced that classes would be canceled because of the large number of staff absence requests for Friday. Following is the statement posted on social media:
“Due to the high number of staff requests for a personal day on Friday to attend the funeral of THS senior Carson Robbins, and the inability to fill many positions with substitutes, Tipp City Schools will be closed on Friday, April 21 Please continue to keep Caron’s family and friends in your thoughts during this heartbreaking time.”
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, and a funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Friday at the church, 753 S. Hyatt St. in Tipp City.
“He absolutely loved life and had a great sense of humor,” Robbins’ obituary stated, adding that he tirelessly and loudly cheered on his friends at Tippecanoe athletic events. Family asked attendees to wear school spirit clothing, sports jerseys or casual attire to services.
