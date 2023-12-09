Tipp City to pay $34K to firm to search for next city manager

Current City Manager Tim Eggleston announced earlier this year he would retire in late June. He has been the city manager since late 2014. He came to Tipp City from Conneaut in northeast Ohio.

The agreement calls for the city to pay a fee of $34,300 along with bills for advertising about the city manager search and background checks.

TROY

Volunteers sought for veteran ceremony

A Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at noon Dec. 16 at Troy’s Riverside Cemetery.

Volunteers are needed to help place wreaths on veterans’ graves. It is no longer possible to buy a wreath this year.

Anyone with questions or wanting to volunteer is asked to contact Maddie at 937-260-3499 or Tom at 937-573-7493.

NEWTON TWP., Miami County

Brukner holds Winter Solstice event

Brukner Nature Center will hold its Winter Solstice event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21.

The art of Charley Harper will be on display. At 7:15 p.m. a presentation will be made by David and Susan Kalkbrenner. Susan is Brukner’s off-site grant writer who in her spare time works with husband David and family and friends to transform a Butler County farm from strictly agricultural use to wildlife friendly habitat. They will share photos of their work in progress.

Admission is free.