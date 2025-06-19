Tipp City to vote on gas station ban, unless tied to new grocery store

“The goal of this proposed legislation is to prevent additional stand-alone automotive fuel sales from locating in Tipp City while at the same time ensuring that a potential grocery store would not be precluded from including fuel sales as an accessory outlet as part of their overall operation,” a report to the city Planning Board said.

The proposal would limit any additional gas stations to those accompanying a grocery store being sought by the city, said Matt Spring, city economic development director.

Attracting a grocery store for the city, which currently does not have a full service store, is among the goals of efforts to develop the Tipp City Plaza property along Garber and Tippecanoe drives south of West Main Street and east of I-75, as well as the Long property at County Road 25A and West Main streets west of I-75. Both properties were acquired this year by the city as part of its enhanced development efforts.

A question was asked what would happen if the gas station ban was approved and a couple of the existing fuel stations closed. Would it be possible for approval of another station, or would added legislation be required?

“If a station would close (become discontinued), it could reopen under another name if another gas station company wanted it,” Spring said. “But that reopen must happen within six months of the closure of the first station. Otherwise, any new business wanting to utilize that site must conform to the new code.”

Gas stations are permitted in any commercially zoned district as an accessory use to a large format or general merchandise store, subject to restrictions including: the fuel station must be owned or operated by, or in direct partnership with, the grocery or general merchandise retailer located on the same lot or with the same commercial development; no more than eight fuel-dispensing pumps (totaling a maximum of 16 fueling positions) shall be permitted; and freestanding signs identifying the fuel station shall not be permitted from the signage of the primary grocery.

A public hearing on the proposal is expected for the July city Planning Board meeting with a recommendation then to be made to the council.

Tipp City is not alone in trying to halt new gas stations. Centerville City Council extended a freeze on new gas stations, convenience stores and small-box discount stores with a unanimous vote Monday night, adding nine months to a yearlong moratorium it first enacted in July 2024.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com